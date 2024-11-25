wCap Announces US$ 250,000 Equity Investment in Zanga African Metrics to Propel HR Data Analytics and Innovation for Leadership Development in Zambia

wCap Limited is pleased to announce a US$ 250,000 equity investment in Zanga African Metrics, an innovative leadership development and human resources (HR) data analytics company in Zambia. The company is dedicated to transforming recruitment, leadership development, succession readiness, and retention of key staff by leveraging quality HR data insights.

This investment marks an exciting step forward for both firms, aiming to deepen digital innovation in the African data landscape while improving the quality of leadership in key sectors such as finance, healthcare, mining, and logistics by enabling data-driven decisions.

Zanga African Metrics was founded to address the critical need for accurate, accessible data about staff strengths and needs in emerging African markets. Zanga leverages advanced assessments and analytics to deliver insights to HR and Senior Management that are essential for both the public and private sectors.

“This partnership with wCap will enable Zanga African Metrics to accelerate its technology development, expand its team, and enhance service delivery across Zambia and beyond,” said Nankhonde Kasonde van den Broek, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zanga African Metrics.

“Our investment in Zanga African Metrics aligns with our vision of supporting high-impact startups driving change. Zanga’s innovative approach to assessments and HR data analytics has the potential to transform entire industries, and we’re excited to support their journey to scaling and achieving lasting impact,” said Nyeji Mhango and Yvonne Mpala, Partners at wCap.

Since its participation in wCap’s Business Advisory Programme, Zanga African Metrics has consistently demonstrated its potential as a transformative force in the HR data analytics space. Over the years, Zanga has continued to seek strategic insights from wCap, fostering a strong and collaborative relationship that has grown beyond initial mentorship.