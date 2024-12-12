Vertiv Celebrates Double Win at Africa Digital Economy Awards in Kenya

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, is honoured to have garnered two prestigious awards at the recent Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA). The organisation’s innovative solutions for cooling and power received awards for the categories “AI-Ready Infrastructure Solutions Provider of the Year” and “Innovative Power Management Solutions Provider of the Year.”

Now in its ninth year, ADEA honours Africa’s digital champions, innovators, creatives, and inventions across multiple areas of an ever-evolving sector.

Vertiv won the AI-Ready Infrastructure Solutions Provider of the Year title with the Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip. This solution represents a significant advancement in cooling technology for modern critical digital infrastructure. MegaMod™ CoolChip specifically caters to the needs of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, ready for the current and future scalability that evolving verticals such as data centres require. This modular solution integrates direct-to-chip liquid cooling, enabling optimal performance and efficiency in data centres.

Vertiv also scooped up the recognition for the Innovative Power Management Solutions Provider category with Vertiv™ PowerNexus. This solution provides a compact, close-coupled power system that streamlines installation and maximises space, enabling efficient and effective power distribution to seamlessly integrate components and software, and reduce cabling materials, installation time, and labour costs.

Wojtek Piorko, Vertiv’s managing director for Africa, expressed his delight with the achievement: “The acknowledgments with these two awards underscores Vertiv’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital infrastructure space. Our pioneering solutions, Vertiv™ MegaMod™ CoolChip and Vertiv™ PowerNexus, are designed to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s growing high-density data environments, and we are thrilled to be recognised for our contributions to advancing technology in Africa. Vertiv is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by mission-critical businesses across the continent.

For more information on Vertiv’s innovative solutions available in Africa, please visit https://www.vertiv.com/africa/