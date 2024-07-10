Unlock Your Startup’s Potential with the Visa Accelerator Program

In the fast-paced world of FinTech, standing out and making a mark can be a daunting task. However, with the Visa Accelerator Program, you can fast-track your startup’s success and unlock its full potential. This innovative program is designed to connect Africa’s brightest minds with experienced mentors, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled investment opportunities. If you are ready to disrupt the industry, revolutionize finance, and make a lasting impact in the ecosystem, then this 3-month journey is perfect for you.

Designed to propel startups towards unprecedented growth and recognition, the Visa Accelerator Program is a unique opportunity to unleash your entrepreneurial spirit and forge a path to success in the vibrant FinTech landscape.

Benefits of the Program:

Access to experienced mentors

Cutting-edge technology resources

Unparalleled investment opportunities

Recognition in the industry

Who Should Apply:

Seed to Series A startups with at least an MVP

Teams with a minimum viable product related to the proposed challenges

Market-tested solutions that have gained traction

Existing operations in Africa or demonstrated commitment to expand in Afric

Opportunity Areas: Unlocking New Payment Flows

Embedded Finance

Empowering Merchants & SMEs

Payment Infrastructure Enablers

The Future of Finance

Sustainable & Inclusive Finance

Are you ready to digitize cash intensive P2P, B2C, B2B, G2C payments to create new commerce opportunities?

Cross-border remittances and funds disbursements

Finance management platforms for B2B (e.g. payables, receivables, procurement, etc)

Social commerce and the creator economy

Government disbursements, collections, and payouts

Open banking and account-to-account solutions

Treasury-as-a-Service

Mobile money flows and interoperability

If your company is building solutions in one or more of these areas, then you are encouraged to apply and join the Visa Accelerator Program. Whether it’s digitizing cash-intensive payments, exploring cross-border remittances, or innovating in finance management platforms, this program offers a platform to turn your ideas into reality. Don’t miss this chance to be at the forefront of the FinTech revolution.

Apply now here.