Transforming Zambia’s Agriculture: A Vision for 2021-2026

The Ministry of Agriculture in Zambia has a big plan for 2021 to 2026. They want to grow more crops, use better farming methods, and make farming sustainable. This will help ensure there is enough food and improve the lives of farmers. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 1: No Poverty and Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

Neosoft Investment Limited: Partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture

At Neosoft Investment Limited, we are committed to working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to achieve these goals. By leveraging data from farmers, extension services, and remote sensing technologies, we aim to build the necessary data infrastructure to monitor plant health, check for plant stress, and predict crop yields. Our efforts will contribute to reducing poverty and eliminating hunger in Zambia.

Using Remote Sensing, Data Analytics, and AI

Remote sensing data, combined with information from the Ministry of Agriculture, is very important to our plan. Using Microsoft Fabric, we aim to track every farmer in Zambia, especially those who get help from government programs like the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). We want to identify every farmer growing crops in the target production categories to make sure they get the support and resources they need.

Benefits of Data Analytics

Data analytics can help in many ways:

Accurate Identification: We can find out exactly which farmers are growing specific crops.

Resource Allocation: We can make sure seeds, fertilizers, and financial aid go to the right places.

Monitoring and Evaluation: We can keep an eye on crop health and growth to address problems early.

Personalized Support: We can give farmers advice tailored to their specific needs.

Predictive Insights: We can predict future challenges and opportunities.

Enhanced Communication: We can improve communication between farmers, extension officers, and policymakers.

AI Agents for Farmers

We are introducing AI agents that talk to farmers in their native languages. These AI agents will:

Real-Time Assistance: Provide instant advice and solutions.

Localized Knowledge: Ensure farmers understand the guidance.

Continuous Learning: Improve responses over time.

Accessibility: Be available via mobile phones, even in remote areas.

Innovative Solutions for Better Productivity

Our tools help extension officers provide real-time guidance and monitoring to farmers. We use satellite imagery from Sentinel and Landsat satellites and apply machine learning algorithms to monitor crop health and estimate yields.

Remote Field Delineation and Farmer Identification

Remote field delineation, or mapping and defining field boundaries using remote sensing data, is a key part of our strategy. This involves:

Field Delineation: Accurately mapping field boundaries.

Farmer Identification: Linking fields to specific farmers.

Optimal Land Use: Identifying the best crops for different regions.

Crop Production Targets for 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture has set specific production targets for various crops by 2026:

Maize: 4,000,000 metric tonnes

Cotton (Seed): 50,000 metric tonnes

Rice (Paddy): 94,420 metric tonnes

Soya Beans: 500,000 metric tonnes

Sorghum: 25,000 metric tonnes

Millet: 40,000 metric tonnes

Cassava Root: 4,000,000 metric tonnes

Mixed Beans: 60,000 metric tonnes

Burley Tobacco: 10,000 metric tonnes

Virginia Tobacco: 20,000 metric tonnes

Groundnuts: 200,000 metric tonnes

Sunflower: 100,000 metric tonnes

Irish Potato: 80,000 metric tonnes

Sweet Potatoes: 300,000 metric tonnes

Wheat: 300,000 metric tonnes

Barley: 10,000 metric tonnes

Cowpeas: 20,000 metric tonnes

Neosoft Investment Limited is dedicated to working with the Ministry of Agriculture to achieve its goals for 2021-2026. By using data and technology, we can help farmers, improve productivity, and meet the targets set for 2026. Identifying and supporting every farmer growing crops in the target production categories, along with the introduction of AI agents in native languages and strategic remote field delineation and farmer identification, will be key to achieving these goals.

This is an exciting time for government agents and farmers. The use of Data Analytics and AI will change the way we approach agriculture, making it more efficient, productive, and sustainable. Our efforts will directly contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals of No Poverty and Zero Hunger, ensuring a prosperous and food-secure future for all.