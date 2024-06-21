StanChart Hands over Brand New 2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak to Grand Prize Winner of the Personal Loan Campaign

Standard Chartered Bank has handed over the brand-new Ford Ranger Wildtrak to the grand prize winner of the Personal Loan Campaign. Mr Henery Phiri a Zambia Army Officer walked away with the vehicle valued at over ZMW 1.2 million after the campaign draw.

The bank disbursed over 2,000 loans valued at over ZMW 350 million and gave out over 650 A1 Samsung smart phones to clients who had their loans disbursed, with a focus on the first 100 new and existing clients each month.

Speaking during the handover, Standard Chartered Bank CEO, Sonny Zulu expressed delight that the bank was giving away the Brand-New Ford Ranger Wildtrak to Mr Henery Phiri. “I am thrilled to present this brand-new Ford Ranger to Mr. Phiri, the lucky draw winner in our Personal Loan Campaign. As Standard Chartered Bank, we congratulate Mr Phiri for winning the grand prize valued at over ZMW 1.2 million,” Mr Zulu stated.

The CEO emphasized the bank’s dedication to offering accessible financing to its clients and highlighted the campaign’s success. “Since the launch of the campaign in October last year to March 2024 this year, we disbursed over 2000 loans valued at ZMW 350 B million. We also gave away over 1000 A1 smart phones to existing and new to bank clients during the campaign,” Mr Zulu said.

And grand prize winner, Mr. Henery Phiri, expressed his unexpected excitement of winning the Ford Ranger, stating that he never anticipated winning the car. “Even when I received the call from the bank this morning live on radio, I couldn’t believe it. I am grateful to Standard Chartered Bank for this opportunity to win such a prestigious car,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Standard Chartered Bank CEO, also announced the launch of a new and thrilling deposit campaign for the bank, “I am excited to introduce a new campaign following the incredible success of the Personal Loan Campaign. We are rolling out a new deposit campaign where we will be offering cash rewards to clients who switch their salary accounts to us and those that maintain their funds with the bank for a specified period.”

Mr. Zulu emphasized the bank’s unwavering commitment to creating campaigns that bring tangible benefits to its clients.

Standard Chartered Bank remains dedicated to empowering its clients through innovative and rewarding campaigns and looks forward to providing exceptional financial solutions to its esteemed customers.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Zambia