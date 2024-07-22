NetOne Integrates Services into ZRA Smart Invoice System

At a recent event hosted by NetOne Zambia in partnership with Sage, they shared that 3 key products have been smoothly incorporated into the Smart Invoice system of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). The way that companies manage their accounting and invoicing on the portal is expected to be completely transformed by these linkages. NetOne CEO Bejoy Nettikadan shared that the 3 products were the first to be integrated into the Smart Invoice system, and added that it has been a significant milestone as a business.

Sage 300 ERP is a powerful enterprise resource planning solution made available by NetOne on the ZRA Smart Invoice platform. In providing a quick overview of Sage, Washington Mashanda, the Sales Director – HR & Payroll Africa & Middle East at Sage emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining reliable systems, particularly in light of the swift advancements in business technology. Businesses can guarantee compliance, simplify their financial processes, and use real-time data to make wise decisions with it. The NPOS Point-of-Sale system, which was created especially for accounting needs, is another essential component. With this solution, you may track sales more easily, improve transaction accuracy, and get comprehensive finance reports. Businesses may guarantee that each sale is appropriately recorded and complies with legal requirements by connecting NPOS with the ZRA Smart Invoice system. NetOne also showcased NetSmart, a set of middleware APIs that makes it easier to integrate several systems that are not yet linked to the ZRA Smart Invoice System. By facilitating the seamless integration of various software solutions with the ZRA platform, this middleware guarantees continuous compliance and seamless operations for organizations utilizing a variety of software solutions.

To schedule a demo with NetOne for any one of these services, kindly contact +260 211 372 600 or email info@netone.co.zm.