MultiChoice Zambia Launches Zambezi Magic Reloaded Pop-Up Channel

MultiChoice Zambia is excited to announce the launch of Zambezi Magic Reloaded, a new pop-up channel designed to ensure customers don’t miss their favourite shows during loadshedding.

Zambezi Magic Reloaded will feature the most recent episodes of popular local prime-time shows such as “Zuba,” “Mpali,” “Mutale Mwanza Unscripted” and “Chokolo.” This initiative ensures that DStv customers can catch up on their favourite programs even if they miss them on regular scheduling times due to power outages.

Mrs. Leah Kooma, Managing Director of MultiChoice Zambia, shared her thoughts on the new channel: “We understand the frustration our customers face with load-shedding and are committed to providing solutions that add value to their viewing experience. Zambezi Magic Reloaded is our way of ensuring that our customers never miss out on their favourite local shows, regardless of the power situation.”

The new channel goes live on 13th June 2024 on DStv Channel number 165 and GOtv Channel number 57. The initiative reinforces MultiChoice’s hyperlocalisation strategy which champions investing in the industry, creating opportunities for local talent, telling local stories, and adding to the stability of the industry.