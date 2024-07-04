MTN Zambia Partners with Discover Zambia on Ayoba

MTN Zambia has announced a partnership with Discover Zambia, an innovative platform showcasing the country through captivating tourism stories and blogs. This collaboration is perfectly integrated into MTN Zambia’s all-in-one app, Ayoba, available on iOS and Android devices. Ayoba is unique among messaging apps because it allows users to chat with anyone, regardless of whether they have the Ayoba app.

Ayoba offers secure, data-enabled messaging for texts, voice messages, videos, images, audio, and other files, all at no data cost. With MTN’s dedication to progress, Ayoba enhances Zambia’s tourism visibility, a vital contributor to the country’s GDP.

With over 1 million monthly active users, Discover Zambia will share content in Ayoba’s ‘Channels’ section, highlighting attractions and hidden gems, making Zambia a unique tourism destination. Download Ayoba today and follow the Discover Zambia channel at no data cost here www.ayoba.me