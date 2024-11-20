MTN Zambia Partners with Bemba Royal Establishment

Zambia’s leading telecommunication and digital connectivity service provider is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Bemba Royal Establishment (“BRE”) under the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of Northern Province for MTN bulk SMS technology a campaign aimed at engaging and providing easy communication in an impactful and efficient manner to provide digital solutions for Zambia’s progress.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging traditional communication with modern technology in a fast changing world. By leveraging MTN Zambia’s cutting-edge messaging solutions, the Chitimukulu Royal Establishment will be able to connect with its members, stakeholders, and the public more effectively through targeted, personalized SMS notifications.

The bulk SMS will allow the Royal Establishment to send time-sensitive messages and important announcements directly to its audience. With MTN Zambia’s extensive rural network coverage, the SMS service will reach a broad audience, ensuring that the information is disseminated quickly and efficiently across various regions. This collaboration further strengthens the Chitimukulu Royal Establishment’s relationship with its community, enabling better communication and fostering transparency.

“We are honoured to partner with the Bemba Royal Establishment to change the lives of the people by providing them with the tools that will enhance communication and connectivity throughout the Kingdom. This collaboration highlights our commitment to empowering communities with the latest communication technology to drive adoption of digital services and contribute to digital transformation,” said Mr Elias Chembe, MTN Zambia, General Manager, Northen Region.

In addition, Mr. Chembe indicated that, “MTN Zambia would give all the Chiefs in the Royal Establishment K3,000 talk time on a monthly basis for a period of 6 months as way of ensuring the traditional leadership enjoy the benefits of a modern connected world”.

The Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bembe People said, “We recognize the power of technology in enhancing communication, and with this partnership, we aim to keep our community informed and connected. This initiative will go a long way in ensuring that our messages reach the right people at the right time.”

The paid-up bulk SMS campaign will begin on 19th November and is expected to run for 6 months with further collaborations and expansion planned in the future.

Source: MTN Zambia