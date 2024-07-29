MTN Publishes First People Report  

MTN shared in a statement:

“As we celebrate 30 years of being in business, connecting Africa and changing lives, MTN Group is pleased to publish our first People Report.

“Our people are our greatest asset. This report is a celebration of their unique spirit, the vibrant ‘Y’ello’ culture, and the incredible impact we’ve made together over the past 30 years,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating in 18 markets, MTN Group employs more than 17 500 people, representing more than 70 nationalities, and a multitude of languages. United by a shared identity as MTNers, the distinctive ‘Y’ello’ greeting, and unique corporate culture drive employees to deliver on MTN’s purpose – to enable the benefits of a modern connected life to everyone in our markets.

The inaugural People Report covers what it means to be part of our big and bold Y’ello Family, the power of Y’ello, explores trends shaping the HR landscape in Africa, and showcases innovative practices that have enabled us to create an inspired life for our people.

“Over the past three years, we have been transforming our workplace culture and creating an environment where employees can bring their authentic selves to work every day,” said MTN Group Chief Human Resources Officer Paul Norman. “This culminated in our Employee Value Promise ‘Live Inspired’.”

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are deeply humbled and grateful for how far we have come,” Norman added. “MTN has been built by thousands of dedicated, passionate, and talented individuals who have walked the journey with us. “

The word ‘Y’ello’ epitomises the indomitable spirit of MTN’s people and culture. The impact of this distinct Y’ello spirit fuels MTN’s evolution and uplifts its workplace, societies and communities. The company’s Live Inspired promise underscores its commitment to keeping this Y’ello spirit alive and creating exceptional experiences that bring joy and a sense of belonging, every day.”

