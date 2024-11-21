MTN Mobile Money Launches Adaptive Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach to Enhance Customer Support

MTN Mobile Money is pleased to announce the launch of its Adaptive Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach, designed to support customers facing challenges with traditional automatic loan repayments. This new approach combines convenient automation with flexible loan repayments, giving customers more control over their Mobile Money wallets and easing the process for those who may struggle with the current system.

“We understand that automatic deductions don’t suit everyone, especially during times of financial pressure. For this reason, we are committed to making loan repayments more adaptable to individual circumstances. The Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach introduces a customer-focused model, offering flexible repayment options that fit each customer’s financial situation while reducing the stress of automatic loan deductions,” the company shared in a statement.

Key Features of the Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach include:

Flexible Automated Collections: For customers who prefer automated payments, this will enhance flexibility so they can manage the timing and frequency of deductions. This will help reduce unexpected payments and give customers greater control.

Call Centre Agent Support: For customers needing additional assistance, MoMo call centre agents will provide personalized support, including education on repayment schedules and real-time guidance tailored to unique needs.

Reduced Financial Strain: This tailored approach is designed to make loan repayment more manageable, easing financial stress and empowering customers to meet their commitments confidently while lowering the risk of default.

Reduced Financial Strain: This tailored approach is designed to make loan repayment more manageable, easing financial stress and empowering customers to meet their commitments confidently while lowering the risk of default.

“We know each customer’s financial journey is unique, and a rigid repayment process can sometimes add unnecessary challenges,” said MTN Mobile Money Managing Director, Komba Malukutila. “With our Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach, we aim to offer customers more flexibility, support, and peace of mind. By giving them control over their repayments and, ultimately, their Mobile Money wallets, we’re helping them take positive steps toward financial stability and fostering a more inclusive credit environment,” he added.

The Hybrid Loan Recovery Approach is part of MTN Mobile Money’s ongoing commitment to customer-centered solutions. They believe this approach will empower customers to manage their finances confidently and feel supported on their financial journeys.