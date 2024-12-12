MTN Advances Online Child Safety Efforts With New Research and Initiatives

The digital age offers remarkable opportunities for children across Africa but also exposes them to significant risks, requiring collective action to ensure their safety.

Today, MTN Group convened policymakers, educators, advocacy groups, and digital safety experts to unveil the findings of its Online Child Safety African Insights research, conducted in partnership with IPSOS.

The event also highlighted MTN’s renewed efforts under its Help Children Be Children (HCBC) initiative to address online child abuse and exploitation.

The research, which spanned Nigeria, South Sudan, and Zambia, sheds light on critical challenges facing children in the digital space. In Nigeria, over 50% of children surveyed reported experiencing bullying or harassment online, with many refraining from seeking help due to fear of judgment or punishment. In South Sudan, unrestricted access to inappropriate content without adequate parental guidance was linked to heightened stress and behavioural issues among children. Meanwhile, Zambian parents and educators highlighted the urgent need for support in navigating online safety measures.

Alarmingly, the data also showed a direct link between online abuse and adverse mental health impacts, including anxiety and withdrawal in children.

MTN Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Nompilo Morafo, emphasised the collective responsibility for safeguarding children online:

“This research underlines the urgency of equipping children with the skills to protect themselves online while empowering caregivers to create safer digital environments.”

“MTN is steadfast in our commitment to ensure the digital world offers growth and opportunity, free from harm. However, this is a collective responsibility—we cannot do it alone,” she said.

IPSOS Associate Director Marcus Hollington concurred:

“The research underscores the urgency of equipping children with the skills they need to protect themselves online while also empowering the adults in their lives to provide effective support,” he said, adding: “Education and peer influence are crucial to fostering safer digital behaviors in these diverse contexts.”

The HCBC campaign addresses the key challenges highlighted in the research, focusing on peer advocacy and enhancing the capabilities of caregivers and educators. By empowering children—many of whom face online harassment and exposure to harmful content—MTN aims to create a secure digital environment. It does so by championing online safety within its communities and equipping adults with tools and knowledge to mitigate these risks.

This approach not only reduces exposure to risks but also promotes positive mental health outcomes, addressing the emotional toll identified in the research.

Source: MTN Zambia