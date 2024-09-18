Meet Zeepay: Disrupting Fintech in Africa 

Zeepay is rapidly transforming Africa’s digital payments landscape, emerging as one of the continent’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to enhance financial inclusion by creating seamless connections between digital assets and financial services across Africa. Focused on disrupting mobile money services, through international remittance and intra-Africa cross-border payments, Zeepay is creating a borderless Africa while bridging the gap between the unbanked population and essential financial tools, a vital move in a continent where access to traditional banking services can be limited.

At its core, Zeepay integrates mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, bank accounts, and digital tokens with International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). This digital rail system enables a range of services, including payments, subscriptions, international airtime, and even refugee payments. Zeepay’s services cater to individuals across Africa and in key regions like the United Kingdom, where the company is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Zeepay’s plethora of Partners includes MoneyGram, Terrapay, Remitly, TapTap Send, and ACE Money Transfer among others.

“Our goal is to ensure that every African, regardless of location or financial status, has access to fast, secure, and affordable financial services. Zeepay is committed to making this a reality,” says John Kumah, Country Manager at Zeepay. His sentiment reflects the company’s dedication to improving financial inclusion through innovative solutions.

Zeepay’s offerings include mobile money, cross-border and domestic transfers, micro-insurance, payment of domestic as well as international utility bills and, payment terminations for banks, cards, and mobile wallets. By offering these services, Zeepay enables millions of people, especially those without access to traditional banking, to participate in the global economy.

Aston Njovu, Zeepay’s SADC Region Product Manager, adds, “We’re not just a fintech company; we’re changing lives. By simplifying payments and remittances, we are empowering individuals, migrants, refugees and businesses across Africa.”

With offices across Africa and a strong global presence, Zeepay continues to revolutionize how digital payments are made, proving that financial inclusion is not just an aspiration but a reality in Africa.

To find out more about Zeepay visit their Facebook page or click here https://www.facebook.com/myzeepayzambia