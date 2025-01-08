Introducing Sonka, A New Way to Support Causes

The Zambian tech space is buzzing with innovation, and the latest example of this growth is Sonka, a homegrown application that is revolutionizing how we support causes. Designed to help individuals and organizations raise money transparently, Sonka is poised to become Zambia’s answer to global platforms like GoFundMe.

Created by part of the same team behind Lendbox—the financial platform that successfully raised $61,000—Sonka has already made an impressive impact. To date, users have raised over K11,000 for various causes, demonstrating the platform’s potential to connect communities and amplify the power of collective support.

At its core, Sonka is more than a fundraising tool—it’s a platform built on trust, transparency, and community spirit. Whether it’s helping someone cover unexpected medical bills, funding a school project, or supporting a community development initiative, Sonka is here to make it easier for Zambians to rally behind the causes that matter most to them.

You can sign up today at https://www.sonka.io/ to explore the platform and see how it works firsthand. Exciting new features are also on the horizon, focusing on building stronger communities and enhancing financial tools to make the fundraising experience even better.

For anyone eager to learn more or get involved, you can reach out to the founder at malaizyo@sonka.io