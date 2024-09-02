Internet Society Appoints Sally Wentworth as President and CEO

The Internet Society, a global charitable organization advocating for an open, globally-connected, and secure Internet, today announced the appointment of Sally Wentworth as the new President and CEO, effective 1 September 2024.

In this role, she will lead both the Internet Society and the Internet Society Foundation’s efforts to ensure that people everywhere have access to affordable, reliable, and resilient Internet and an Internet experience that is secure and protects them online.

Wentworth previously served as Managing Director of the Internet Society and Vice President of Policy, where she led the Internet Society’s work in engaging with stakeholders and developing and promoting policies that support and enable an open, globally connected Internet. Sally is particularly passionate about building bridges between Internet technical experts and policymakers.

Before joining the Internet Society in 2009, Sally held positions at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy as Assistant Director for Telecommunications and Information Policy, and at the US Department of State as an Economic Bureau Foreign Affairs Officer.

“I am honored and excited to take on the CEO role at such a crucial time for the Internet. I look forward to continuing our momentum in advancing our mission to ensure that the Internet remains a powerful tool for positive change.” – Sally Wentworth, President and CEO, Internet Society

“Sally’s commitment to the mission of the Internet Society and her long engagement with our community and partners have given her a deep understanding of technology policy, Internet governance, and the impact that the Internet can have as a force for good. Though the Internet faces new challenges, that breadth of experience makes her the best choice to lead the Internet Society in its continued efforts to ensure that the Internet is for everyone.” – Ted Hardie, Chair, Internet Society Board of Trustees

Sally Wentworth holds a Master’s degree in International Political Economy from Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Westmont College. She is based in Dayton, Ohio. Read her blog about her new role here.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global charitable organization working to ensure that the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies and technologies that keep the Internet open, globally-connected, and secure.