inq. Zambia: Bringing people together through free Wi-Fi

Imagine being at a bustling bus station, waiting for your ride, and realising you can catch up on work emails, call a loved one, or browse the news— at no cost, all for free. Sounds convenient, right? This is what ZamFreeWiFi is about.

“At inq. Zambia, we believe the internet is no longer a luxury but a bridge to exciting opportunities. That’s why we partnered with the Government of Zambia to bring free public Wi-Fi to key locations like the Intercity Bus Station in Lusaka, Kapiri Bus Station, and Chisokone Market as a start. ”

From a good idea to a great partnership

inq. Zambia’s journey with ZamFreeWiFi started with a simple idea, a curiosity: what if they repurposed some of their Wi-Fi equipment to give fellow Zambians access to the exciting and productive world of the internet? What if the repurposed WIFI equipment gave an opportunity to entrepreneurs to create businesses and create jobs; What if the repurposed equipment created a safer city and environment to their loved ones upon arriving at the above cities. The repurposing came about as these devices were no longer suitable for complex and high traffic requirements of its clients but more than adequate for internet browsing, and basic to moderate internet transactions.

Instead of packing them away, inq. saw a chance to make a difference. Partnering with the government, they donated this equipment and provided the bandwidth needed to light up these busy areas with free internet.

“Our vision was simple: to ensure every Zambian has access to the digital world,” said Duncan Pie, Regional Director of inq. “It’s about inclusion, empowerment, and creating opportunities.”

Think about it—students can download study materials, traders can explore new suppliers, and travellers can stay connected to family. For many, this is a game-changer as we are normalising what life should be about.

The Government played a key role in this project, identifying high-traffic areas that would benefit the most. By focusing on places like markets and bus stations, they ensured ZamFreeWiFi would reach people where they live, work, and travel.

A partnership that cares and grows

“At inq. Zambia, we understand that we are part of the community we operate and live in, thus sharing what we have with the communities is something that forms a part of our DNA. This initiative reflects our commitment to connecting communities and driving positive change.”

Here’s what makes ZamFreeWiFi special:

– Empowering communities: Free Wi-Fi opens doors to education, business growth, and staying informed.

Sustainability: By repurposing equipment, they’ve found a smart, eco-friendly way to bring connectivity to more people.

– Teamwork: This project highlights how powerful public-private partnerships can be when working toward a shared goal.

“We’re proud to support the government’s vision of a connected Zambia,” said Pie. “This project shows how much we can achieve together.”

What’s next?

“ZamFreeWiFi is just the start. As we look to the future, we’re excited to explore more ways to bring digital inclusion to every corner of Zambia. Because at inq., we believe technology should work for everyone, and we’re here to make that happen.

So, whether you’re a trader at Chisokone Market or a student at a bus station, we’re connecting you to the world—one Wi-Fi signal at a time.”