Hisense’s 100-Inch TV Captures 63.4% Share of Global Shipment Volume

Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has solidified its position as the top player in the global premium TV market with its 100-inch TV in Q3 2024, according to leading international market research institute Omdia. This achievement marks Hisense’s fourth consecutive quarter at the forefront of the market.

In Q3 2024, Hisense’s 100-inch TVs captured a remarkable 63.4% share of the global shipment volume. This performance has propelled Hisense to the top spot in TV shipments for four consecutive quarters, reinforcing its market leadership in the premium TV segment. South Africans can view the 100-inch TV on display at Hisense SA’s Tevolution Museum on Long Street, in Cape Town. The television museum was recently opened in partnership with the Western Cape Government, and entrance is free.

Hisense aims to continue revolutionizing the premium TV market with its cutting-edge ULED MiniLED 100-inch TV lineup, powered by advanced AI technology to enhance everyday life and embrace the future of television. By leveraging its Hi-View AI Engine, Hisense is redefining image realism at a global level, ensuring every scene and image delivers a more authentic, detailed, and vibrant viewing experience. Picture quality is further elevated by dynamically adjusting clarity, contrast, color, and smoothness based on user scenarios, fine-tuning every element for optimal viewing in real-time.

For game-watching experiences, as the Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs will take entertainment to new heights. Equipped with AI Sports Mode, AI Smooth Motion, and 3D Sound Upscaler, Hisense’s AI TVs offer clear match details, smooth ball motion, and crisp sound, to immerse viewers in the action.

Hisense ULED MiniLED 100-inch TVs have received widespread acclaim from leading media, highlighting Hisense’s excellence in TV technology. The ULED X model has been honored as a “Top Pick” for “setting new performance benchmarks for picture size and quality” by Sound & Vision, while the U9N has been shortlisted for the Innovation Awards by Future.

Additionally, the U8N has received the “Editors’ Choice” award from Tom’s Guide, and has been recognized as a “Recommended Product” by Digital Trends, while also being endorsed by Wired.