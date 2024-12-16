Global Cloud technology firm Zoho Corp to unveil US$30m investment to support SMEs at the inaugural Zambia Digital Week 2025

Indian software company Zoho Corp, in partnership with Loita Business, is set to invest $30 million in Zambia to encourage technology adoption and digital transformation for small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

In a statement, the company said it would partner with Loita Business, a portfolio company of the Mauritius-based Loita Group to invest $30 million in Zambia to

advance technology reach and digital transformation in the SME sector in Zambia.

The investment programme is set to be launched during the inaugural Zambia Digital Week 2025, running from January 28–30, 2025, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Lusaka, Zambia.

Zambia Digital Week 2025, brought to you by Loita Business in collaboration with the Ministry of Technology and Science in Zambia, Smart Africa, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Digital Council Africa, and Invest Africa, brings together local, regional, and global leaders from government, business, and international organisations to collaborate in new ways to advance Zambia’s digital economy and shaping, accelerating, and sustaining Zambia’s ongoing digital revolution.

Zoho Corp has been present in Zambia for the last five years and intends to bolster Zambia’s economic sustainability and its wide-sweeping digitalization goals.

“We believe Zambia offers attractive opportunities for growth and expansion,” said Andrew Bourne, Regional Manager, Zoho Africa.

Zoho’s fundamental vision is led by efforts to make innovative solutions accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes. With this at the core, we allocate necessary resources to cater to these rapidly growing markets to empower more people and organizations.The cloud software vendor has been in the business for 29 years and has around 15,000 employees. It has 100 million registered users using its software worldwide from over 50 countries.

The company, explained Bourne, has over 55 business applications catering to sales support, marketing, HR, payments and finance, to list a few. “We have more than half a million registered organizations paying customers using Zoho,” he said.

Zoho has also increasingly started working with local government entities and public sector institutions in Africa and across the world.

“Over the next year, we aim to continue leading the way in the MEA to make Africa our No. 1 market in the region while allocating necessary resources to help achieve the Government objective of having a fully digitalised, upper-middle income economy. Our mission is to help Zambia achieve its digital transformation goals by lowering the technical barriers to entry for the SMEs and enterprise business community,” added Bourne.

Zoho’s partnership with Loita Business will power Zambia’s digital transformation and address specific needs that the market has in terms of localization features, compatibility, compliance with government and financial regulations.

For more information on Zambia Digital Week 2025, refer to event website https://zam-digitalweek.co.zm/