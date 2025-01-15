Exciting Times Ahead: Meet Andrew Shaw, the New National Head of Sales at Airlink Broadband

Airlink Broadband Ltd. has taken a significant step forward by appointing Andrew Shaw as its new National Head of Sales. With decades of experience and a proven track record in the IT and telecommunications sectors, Andrew brings a wealth of expertise to propel Airlink Broadband to new heights. In this interview, we ask about Andrew’s journey, his vision for the company, and what lies ahead for Airlink Broadband.

Andrew Shaw began his illustrious career in IT with SITA in 1996, subsequently moving to Chase Manhattan Bank in London in 1998. By 2000, he was a Cisco engineer at Merrill Lynch, where he worked until 2005. Following this, Andrew ran his own company before relocating to Zambia in 2010. His journey in Zambia began with Internet Technologies Zambia (later Paratus) in 2013, where he made significant contributions until 2024. After a brief hiatus, Airlink Broadband approached him with an irresistible opportunity: to lead their sales team as the National Head of Sales. Andrew describes the role as “a challenge too good to pass up” and is eager to build a first-class sales team to drive the company forward.

Andrew’s goals for the first six months in his role are ambitious yet achievable. They include:

– Building on current successes: Increasing revenue by leveraging the excellent groundwork laid by the existing sales team.

– Enhancing team performance: Transforming the team into Zambia’s best by nurturing existing talent and strategically recruiting skilled new members.

– Establishing Airlink as a household name: Strengthening the Airlink Broadband brand across Zambia.

The ISP market in Zambia is highly competitive, compounded by challenges such as electricity instability and economic constraints. Andrew is determined to navigate these obstacles by maintaining high service standards, ensuring customers receive exceptional value for money. “Outstanding service is key,” he emphasizes.

Under Andrew’s leadership, Airlink Broadband is on a mission to expand its fiber network. The company has already rolled out extensive fiber infrastructure in underserved areas of Lusaka, with plans to replicate this success in other regions. By providing faster speeds, greater reliability, and competitive pricing, Airlink aims to bridge the digital divide in Zambia.

Andrew highlights the need for agility in the ever-evolving ISP sector. Airlink’s flat management structure and dynamic approach enable the company to stay ahead of industry trends and adapt quickly to emerging opportunities. “The ISP space never sleeps,” Andrew notes, underscoring the importance of innovation and responsiveness.

One of Airlink’s standout qualities, according to Andrew, is its commitment to customer satisfaction. “The ISP game is about people at the end of the day,” he says. By listening to customer feedback and addressing their needs, Airlink continuously improves its products and services, fostering strong relationships along the way.

With only 29% of Zambians using the internet, Airlink recognizes the critical role connectivity plays in education and economic growth. The company applauds the Zambian government’s efforts in providing free education and acknowledges the correlation between literacy and internet adoption. “Data and the internet are the lifeblood of the new industrial age,” Andrew states. Airlink is proud to connect educational institutions, empowering students and fostering a brighter future for Zambia.

“Our engineering team is constantly testing and reviewing new products and technologies. This is a fast-paced industry, and it is vital we keep up with the lasted technologies,” says Andrew as he assures customers to “watch this space!”