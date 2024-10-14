Emirates Transport Announces Trials of Pioneering Off-grid Electric Vehicle Solar Charger in Partnership With Al Ghandi Auto at GITEX Global 2024

Emirates Transport, the UAE’s premium transport solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Ghandi Auto to install a solar-powered, off-grid, electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its head office.

The groundbreaking partnership was announced in Dubai at GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech event, and is in line with Emirates Transport’s sustainability strategy.

It is the first time Al Ghandi Auto has installed a charging station that operates entirely on solar power, and, when completed, will be considered one of the first off-grid solar electric vehicle charging stations in place across the UAE.

The new premium technology supports Emirates Transport’s environmental goals and the UAE’s vision for a greener future.

The MoU signed between Al Ghandi Auto and Emirates Transport aims to maximize solar energy for both transportation and facility operations, and will create a self-sufficient energy ecosystem that enhances energy resilience.

The collaboration not only reduces dependence on external power sources but also inspires industry-wide adoption of renewable energy solutions.

Work is already underway to install the charging station at Emirates Transport’s head office in Dubai.

The solar panels for the single charging point can generate up to 22KW of power and the station takes approximately 1.5 hours to charge the batteries of a standard Chevrolet Bolt to 80%.

The station, manufactured by the Swiss technology firm ABB, will be available for use for staff and visitors at the site during a six-month trial period. A decision on whether to expand the charging station to include more charging points will be taken based on the results of the trial.

Al Ghandi Auto, one of the largest automotive retail groups in the region, is keen to promote the adoption of solar EV chargers and support the development of EV charging infrastructure within the UAE.

The company already supplies electric vehicles and conventional EV chargers, but is expanding its portfolio to introduce advanced off-grid EV chargers.

The UAE aims to increase the share of EVs on the country’s roads from 3% in 2023 to 50% by 2050 as part of the goal to reach net zero by the same year. A report by the International Energy Agency found that the UAE ranked second in the Middle East for EV sales.

Welcoming the announcement, Dominic Hagerty, Emirates Transport’s Chief Transport and Lease Officer, said: “This agreement with Al Ghandi Autos empowers operational efficiency with clean energy, setting a new standard for corporate sustainability.

“By pioneering this advanced solar-charging technology at our head office, we are demonstrating how innovative practices can lead to a more sustainable and efficient future. It means we can take the lead in reducing carbon emissions from transport and helping the UAE reach its net-zero goals.”

Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi, Managing Director of Al Ghandi Auto, said: “Al Ghandi Auto has been at the forefront of supplying electric vehicles and the most efficient methods of charging those vehicles here in the UAE.

“With the advancement of solar technologies, off-grid solar EV chargers are now a viable solution for sustainable, self-sufficient charging. We are excited to trial this technology with Emirates Transport in a partnership that shows both parties are dedicated to a sustainable future.”

Source: Seven Media