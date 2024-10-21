Embracing Advanced Data Analytics and AI: A Path to an Intelligent Economy for Zambia

By Neosoft

At Neosoft, we are passionate about the transformative power of Advanced Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). We strongly believe that Zambia should not lag behind in adopting these cutting-edge technologies in its operations. By doing so, Zambia can cultivate an Intelligent Economy driven by data-informed decision-making across all sectors.

Proactive Governance for a Brighter Future

A forward-thinking approach will empower the government to be proactive rather than reactive. We at Neosoft are eager to collaborate with the government to showcase how our Microsoft Fabric can serve as a powerful tool to promote good governance and combat corruption.

Harnessing the Power of Open-Source Data

Our team has been diligently gathering open-source intelligent data, readily available on the internet. We have been ingesting, processing, and building Power BI reports focused on procurement. We have amassed procurement data from 2016 to September 2024, sourced from the internet about councils, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. Currently, we are conducting exploratory analysis and are keen to share insights on potential corruption risks.

Identifying Red Flags of Corruption

Our goal is to identify red flags of corruption using advanced rules and AI. We are developing real-time intelligence within Microsoft Fabric, which will alert stakeholders such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Drug Enforcement Commission, and the Zambia Public Procurement Authority to potential corruption risks for further investigation. We are excited about the transformative impact data analytics can have in the fight against corruption.

Some examples of the red flags we aim to detect include:

Single bid received

Short time between tender advertising and bid opening

Unreasonably low or high line items

Wide disparity in bid prices

Spotlight on Chienge Town Council

In our exploratory data analysis of Chienge Town Council, we have identified several expensive tenders, as illustrated in the image below:

This is just the beginning of what data analytics can achieve in promoting transparency and accountability.

Join Us in Building a Better Zambia

We invite you to join us in this journey towards an Intelligent Economy. Together, we can harness the power of data to drive positive change and build a brighter future for Zambia.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from Neosoft. Let’s make data work for us!