EFT Corporation Connect: Zambia event forges important regional partnerships

EFT Corporation, an African-focused fintech and payment solutions provider, recently hosted its EFT Corporation Connect: Zambia event in Lusaka. Featuring presentations led by EFTCorp’s team alongside an address from a representative of the Zambian Ministry of Technology and Science, the event brought together leaders and innovators from Zambia’s banks, microfinancers, and fintech sector. The event underscored EFTCorp’s commitment to driving financial inclusion and delivering payment solutions that empower businesses across the region.

In a sector witnessing unprecedented technological changes, the gathering highlighted the need for the industry to adapt to the rapid evolution of the payments landscape and the need for collaboration to effect these changes. Key themes for the gathering included how technology is shaping the future of the Zambian commercial sector, specifically innovation in digital payment systems, the future of point of sale (POS) technology and the transformative role of payment devices, security in digital banking and the impact of partnerships to strengthen the sector.

Victor Kachabe, speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Technology and Science, emphasised the Zambian government’s commitment to increasing cybersecurity and forging partnerships based on trust and integrity that enable people to operate in cyberspace freely and safely. Kachabe also highlighted the government’s plans to introduce robust measures aimed at lowering transaction fees and encouraging trust in digital banking systems.

As a leading innovator in Africa, driving digital payment solutions that are customer-centric and inclusive, EFTCorp’s POS technology aligns with the Zambian government’s security imperatives. Already established as a key player in the transformation of the Zambian financial sector, EFTCorp delivers high-quality, customised payment solutions that support banks, fintechs, and merchants in achieving growth and remaining resilient.

EFTCorp led an interactive session showcasing its POS solutions, highlighting how these secure systems help businesses retain more of their revenue by reducing reliance on intermediaries for payment processing. Nicholas Munhenga, Business Development Executive at EFT Corporation, elaborated on how the company’s solutions provide tangible benefits for its partners, stating, “A partnership with EFTCorp gives a competitive advantage to banks, merchants, and vendors, with its future-facing solutions for scalable, efficient, and secure payment infrastructure. Our digital receipt options also meet the country’s growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions.”

Said EFTCorp’s Chief Sales Officer Carlin Wicomb, “The future of payments in Zambia is being shaped by collaborative innovation, and EFTCorp is honoured to work alongside leaders who are committed to enhancing financial inclusion and efficiency in the market. EFTCorp takes seriously its role as a leader in creating payment systems that enhance customer experience and enable companies’ long-term growth.”

In turn, the Zambian business sector has established itself as one that is embracing innovation and is strategically leveraging partnerships such as those offered by EFTCorp to enhance service offerings and remain competitive. This event was a call to action to those Zambian companies who have not already done so, to adapt to rapid technological advancements in the payments sector to maintain their market position.

In her closing remarks, EFTCorp’s Chief Commercial Officer, Catherine Korsten said, “As payment technology advances, it is essential that financial institutions adapt swiftly to meet new challenges. Events like EFT Corporation Connect: Zambia are pivotal in fostering the partnerships and dialogue needed to shape the future of the industry. We are proud to be part of Zambia’s journey toward a more inclusive, efficient, and secure payments landscape, and we remain committed to supporting our partners and clients with adaptable and resilient solutions.”

Source: EFT Corporation