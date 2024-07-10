Apply for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation was launched in March 2014 to stimulate, celebrate and reward innovation and entrepreneurship across sub-Saharan Africa.

Since then it has provided invaluable training, mentoring and communications support to 149 businesses across 23 countries. It also has an established alumni programme with 71% of Africa Prize alumni currently generating revenue. These alumni have also raised $39 million in grants and equity.

The Africa Prize is looking for engineers and entrepreneurs who have developed, or are in the process of developing, a new technological innovation. Applicants should have the ambition to take a leading role in creating a new business to commercialise this innovation. Innovations must aim to promote the welfare and economic development of a country or countries in sub–Saharan Africa and be designed to address a development need or specific challenge facing that country.

All applications must be submitted via the online grants system. Applicants should ensure they read the guidance notes as well as the FAQ and eligibility pages before submitting their application.

To apply for the Africa Prize you must first register an account on the Grant Management System (GMS) which you will be prompted to do. Once in GMS, please select ‘Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation 2024/2025 to start your application.

