Airtel Africa and ASN Collaborate to Light 2Africa

Airtel Telesonic, the wholesale arm of Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, is delighted to announce the successful activation of the 2Africa submarine cable system, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity across the African continent.

The initial phase of activation connects Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, heralding a new era of high-speed, reliable internet access. The 2Africa cable system is one of the largest subsea projects globally, designed to interconnect Africa, Europe, and Asia. This activation is part of a broader initiative to deliver faster and more resilient internet services, supporting the digital transformation across Africa.

Airtel Telesonic achieved this milestone with their partnership with Alcatel Submarine Networks, which is an industry leader in optical submarine networks deployed worldwide, with the ability to offer turn-key solutions utilizing the latest technology, both in subsea infrastructure and transmission capacity.

ASN (Alcatel Submarine Networks) and AIRTEL showcase their collaborative efforts in this deployment, strengthening ASN’s renowned track record for efficiently meeting deployment schedules, with ASN implementing its latest cutting-edge SLTE platform (PSI-SUB) on the 2Africa subsea cable network.

ASN PSI-SUB is an innovative platform that boasts a gridless, modular, and colourless architecture, ready to seamlessly accommodate all next-generation transponders in a future-proof platform.

Speaking on the partnership PD Sarma, CEO of Airtel Telesonic, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement: “The activation of the 2Africa submarine cable is a monumental step in our mission to bridge the digital divide in Africa. Airtel is proud to launch the first phase of the 2Africa cable system powered by the latest SLTE equipment from our partner. This project not only underscores our commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure but also our dedication to empowering communities with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. This is a significant milestone underscoring the power of collaboration and innovation to bring the world’s longest Submarine cable system to Africa.”

Speaking on the partnership, ASN’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Paul Gabla, said “ASN is very pleased to support Airtel with our cutting-edge SLTE equipment on the 2Africa cable system. This partnership underscores our dedication to continuing the fast delivery of world-class SLTE technological solutions. This important milestone highlights the strength of collaboration and innovation in bringing advanced connectivity solutions to Africa through our partnership with Airtel”.

The 2Africa submarine cable is set to transform the digital landscape in Africa, providing unprecedented opportunities for connectivity and growth. As Airtel Africa continues to expand its network, the company remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Source: Airtel Zambia