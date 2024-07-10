Airlink Broadband Zambia: Pioneering the Future of Internet Connectivity

Airlink Broadband Limited, established in 2017, embarked on a mission to broaden Zambia’s internet connectivity landscape. Our journey began with a clear vision: to bridge the digital divide within the Lusaka District.

In May 2019, their dedication materialized as We received a crucial District network and Service license from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). This license empowered Airlink to establish and operate an internet service provider (ISP) business within the designated Lusaka District.

Fuelled by this achievement, Airlink started by setting up the necessary infrastructure to deliver internet services. This involved Setting up Backhaul Equipment on Towers, laying Fiber optic cables, establishing base stations, and acquiring the required equipment to transmit and receive internet signals.

CEO Kundan Singh Dalawat emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and community empowerment. “Our success goes beyond mere numbers and statistics. It’s about the lives we touch, the businesses we empower, and the communities we uplift,” he stated.

With infrastructure in place, they could then focus on offering internet packages to residents and businesses within Lusaka. These packages likely catered to a variety of needs, ranging from basic home internet plans to high-speed options for businesses.

Their journey just didn’t end there.

Strategic Expansion and Diversification (2020-2023):

Recognizing the surging demand for internet access beyond Lusaka, we took a bold step in 2020 by acquiring a Copperbelt provincial license. This strategic move allowed Airlink to expand its services to Zambia’s industrial heartland, catering to a wider customer base.

Driven by the success and a keen eye for market opportunities, they secured a National Service and Network license in 2023. This ambitious accomplishment empowered them to establish a robust nationwide network, reaching over 1300 clients in major towns across Zambia.

Beyond Connectivity: A Suite of Value-Added Services

Airlink understands that exceptional internet service is just one piece of the puzzle. They offer a comprehensive suite of value-added services, including:

LAN Network Setup

CCTV and Security System Installation

Power Backup Solutions

Domain Registration

Website Development

By providing these services, Airlink positions itself as a one-stop shop for all things digital, streamlining the process for customers seeking a holistic solution.

Airlink: A Legacy of Innovation and Empowerment

Airlink’s journey is a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and customer focus. The introduction of uncapped internet packages stands as a landmark achievement, fostering a more inclusive digital landscape in Zambia. Their dedication to exceptional service and strategic expansion plans has solidified our position as a national player in the ISP industry.

Looking Ahead: A Connected Future for Zambia

Airlink’s vision extends far beyond simply providing internet access. They believe in the transformative power of digital connectivity and its potential to unlock economic growth, educational opportunities, and social development across Zambia. As the nation’s digital landscape continues to evolve, Airlink is well-positioned to remain at the forefront, shaping a brighter and more connected future for all Zambians.