73health Launches Remote Health Diagnostics in Zambia: Advancing Healthcare Accessibility and Innovation

Founded in Finland in 2022, 73health is a global technology company dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility through remote diagnostics. By working with partners, patients, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, the company aims to address critical challenges such as doctor shortages and limited access to care. Operating across three continents, 73health has developed eEVA, a SaaS service that goes beyond traditional telemedicine by integrating remote medical examinations into a cloud-based system. As healthcare systems worldwide become more centralized, many regions face increasing distances to care, highlighting the need for more efficient healthcare delivery.

73health has launched in Zambia through a partnership with CarePeak Hospital in Lusaka. Dr. Aaron Mujajati, CEO of CarePeak Clinic, explained that the collaboration is built on 73health’s technology, which enables doctors and healthcare providers to conduct full physical examinations remotely and efficiently. “This is one of the few technologies in the world that allows doctors to examine patients in real-time from anywhere, making it a game changer,” he said.

As the implementing partner in Zambia, CarePeak Clinic is responsible for delivering healthcare services through the 73health platform. The partnership has already facilitated remote consultations, including pre-travel assessments with specialists in India. The technology also enables home-based care, where a nurse visits the patient while a doctor consults remotely from the hospital or office. CarePeak is alsoexploring applications in corporate healthcare, offering cost-effective clinic setups for businesses, banks, and other institutions, reducing the need for employees to visit traditional healthcare facilities.

In Zambia, the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) outlines specific requirements for telemedicine services. According to Muhumpu Kafwamfwa, Registrar and CEO at HPCZ, providers must operate from a fixed facility that meets ethical and legal standards, ensure secure data collection for patient records, and obtain HPCZ accreditation to guarantee service quality. The council also reviews technical standards to ensure patients receive care comparable to in-person consultations. “AI is here, and we can’t avoid it,” Kafwamfwa stated. “It won’t replace doctors, but it can be used ethically to enhance medical services, especially in underserved areas.”

Dr. Kimmo Nikkanen, Cofounder and CEO of 73health, emphasized the importance of rethinking how medical care is delivered. “The core need remains the same – patients require medical examinations by doctors. However, doctor shortages and rising healthcare costs leave many patients untreated,” he explained. “Our solution integrates medical exams into a cloud-based system, enabling nurse-assisted appointments and home visits, reducing barriers to care.”

Hon Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science – Zambia was the Guest of Honour at the launch event, shared that internet connectivity is critical with emerging technologies. “We need resilience in order to deploy new technologies. In the rural areas, 500 kits of Starlink have been delivered to deal with connectivity to such services, even in health delivery. We may not be everywhere yet, but we have solutions to be connected. Data integrity and protection with telemedicine and patients is critical, a building block to attract investment. We need partnerships and collaboration, regardless of how resourceful you are, one can’t do it alone, we need allies, ” he added.

73health is also developing an AI-driven diagnostic system capable of analyzing heart and ear sounds to detect conditions that might be missed in physical consultations. While not yet in use in Zambia, the technology will first launch in China before expanding to other regions. By integrating AI and remote diagnostics, 73health aims to bridge healthcare gaps and improve medical access worldwide.