ZICTA ICT Innovation Programme 2025 Applications Now Open!

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 cohort of the ZICTA ICT Innovation Programme are now open!

The Programme is a flagship initiative of the Authority, designed to provide a platform for promising innovators and start-ups to develop or transform their ICT related ideas or business ventures into impactful, value-driven products or services that address prevailing challenges across different sectors of Zambian society.

饾檼饾櫇饾櫎 饾櫂饾櫀饾櫍 饾櫀饾櫏饾櫏饾櫋饾櫘?

This call is specifically targeted at local innovators, startups and entrepreneurs aged between 18-35 years old that have innovative, viable and scalable tech-related projects.

饾檧饾櫋饾櫈饾櫆饾櫈饾櫁饾櫋饾櫄 饾檸饾櫄饾櫂饾櫓饾櫎饾櫑饾櫒:

路 Health

路 Agriculture

路 Education

路 Energy

路 Environment, Climate Change, and Sanitation

路 Tourism and Hospitality

路 Transport

路 Banking and Digital Financial Services

路 E-Commerce

饾檰饾櫄饾櫘 饾櫁饾櫄饾櫍饾櫄饾櫅饾櫈饾櫓饾櫒 饾櫅饾櫎饾櫑 饾櫏饾櫀饾櫑饾櫓饾櫈饾櫂饾櫈饾櫏饾櫀饾櫍饾櫓饾櫒:

路 Training workshops focused on business and technical development;

路 Soft skills and personal development;

路 Mentorship from industry experts; and

路 Funding opportunities to help commercialize or scale innovative projects.

饾檭饾櫎饾櫖 饾櫓饾櫎 饾櫀饾櫏饾櫏饾櫋饾櫘:

Applications should be submitted online through the following website: https://www.zicta.zm/ict-innovation/about

饾樇饾櫏饾櫏饾櫋饾櫈饾櫂饾櫀饾櫓饾櫈饾櫎饾櫍 饾樋饾櫄饾櫀饾櫃饾櫋饾櫈饾櫍饾櫄:

Deadline for receipt of applications is April 28, 2025