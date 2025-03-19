ZICTA ICT Innovation Programme 2025 Applications Now Open!

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 cohort of the ZICTA ICT Innovation Programme are now open!

The Programme is a flagship initiative of the Authority, designed to provide a platform for promising innovators and start-ups to develop or transform their ICT related ideas or business ventures into impactful, value-driven products or services that address prevailing challenges across different sectors of Zambian society.

𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙮?

This call is specifically targeted at local innovators, startups and entrepreneurs aged between 18-35 years old that have innovative, viable and scalable tech-related projects.

𝙀𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨:

· Health

· Agriculture

· Education

· Energy

· Environment, Climate Change, and Sanitation

· Tourism and Hospitality

· Transport

· Banking and Digital Financial Services

· E-Commerce

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙗𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨:

· Training workshops focused on business and technical development;

· Soft skills and personal development;

· Mentorship from industry experts; and

· Funding opportunities to help commercialize or scale innovative projects.

𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙮:

Applications should be submitted online through the following website: https://www.zicta.zm/ict-innovation/about

𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚:

Deadline for receipt of applications is April 28, 2025