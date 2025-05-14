Zamtel Hosts Mobile Money Agent Conference Under the Theme “Scoring a Cashless Future”

Zamtel Money convened its Mobile Money Agent Conference today, uniting agents, partners and stakeholders under the banner “Scoring a Cashless Future”. The event provided a forum to celebrate progress, share insights and set priorities for the next phase of Zambia’s digital finance journey.

Managing Director of Zamtel Money Comfort Nyondo opened by acknowledging the critical role of agents as the frontline ambassadors of financial inclusion. She noted that agents had transformed simple kiosks into community hubs where customers could deposit, withdraw, pay bills and send funds, reducing the gap between rural citizens and formal banking services. She highlighted how this network had empowered women entrepreneurs and youth-led businesses, laying the groundwork for a more resilient local economy.

CEO Jason Mwanza followed with a detailed analysis of sector trends and strategic imperatives. He reported that financial inclusion had climbed from 59 percent in 2015 to over 70 percent in 2024, driven largely by mobile money. Active accounts had grown from half a million in 2016 to more than 13 million today, and transaction volumes had increased at twice that rate. He outlined Zamtel’s roadmap to maintain momentum, including the rollout of merchant payments, integration with utility and insurance providers, and pilot programmes for micro‑credit disbursements via mobile wallets.

Mwanza also underscored the urgent need to combat fraud, noting that social engineering attacks remained the leading threat to customer trust. He urged agents to champion financial literacy by coaching customers on PIN security, transaction verification and recognising phishing attempts. This grassroots education, he said, would reinforce Zamtel’s investment in advanced fraud‑monitoring systems and help safeguard growing transaction volumes.

Honourable Engineer Elias Mubanga, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, delivered the keynote address. He praised mobile money as a game changer for rural livelihoods, recalling how traditional money transfers once depended on telegrams and lengthy travel. He applauded Zamtel agents for bringing instant payments to remote areas, and called on the company to deepen its provincial footprint so that no district is left behind. He committed his ministry to forging cross‑sector partnerships that drive digital skills training and expand market access for small businesses.

The conference closed with a collective pledge to accelerate innovation, strengthen security and deepen collaboration across network operators, financial institutions, regulators and government.

