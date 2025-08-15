Zambian Consumers Signal Resilience Amid Economic Headwinds

Zambians were optimistic about their financial health during Q2 2025, with nearly eight in ten (79%) feeling optimistic about their household finances for the coming year and 82% of all surveyed expecting their income to increase in the next 12 months. Over one third (34%) of respondents reported an increase in household income over the past three months, while 36% said that their finances were better than planned.

According to the TransUnion Consumer Pulse Study for Q2 2025*, Zambians had further positive financial news: 38% had paid debt down faster in the past three months – up eight percentage points (pp) from a year ago – and 25% said that they had saved more in an emergency fund in that time period.

Despite their relatively positive income outlooks, Zambians were concerned about macroeconomic dynamics, including inflation, jobs and housing prices. During the quarter studied, 79% listed inflation as one of their top three financial concerns in the next six months, followed by housing prices (rent or mortgage) at 59% and jobs at 58% (nine pp higher than Q2 2024). Possibly due to these concerns, in the past three months, 55% of consumers indicated they had cut back on discretionary spending (e.g., dining out, travel, entertainment); 44% cancelled or reduced digital services (e.g., wireless, cable TV, internet); and 41% cancelled subscriptions or memberships (seven pp higher than Q2 2024).

“Zambian consumers are demonstrating remarkable resilience and optimism in the face of economic challenges, while prioritising essential expenses and actively trimming non-essential costs to maintain financial stability,” said Mildred Stephenson, CEO of TransUnion Zambia. “As access to credit and digital trust becomes increasingly vital, it’s clear that empowering consumers with the right tools and protections will be key to sustaining this resilience.”

Regarding payment obligations, 35% expected to be unable to pay at least one of their current bills or loans in full. Among these respondents, almost half (48%) said they would pay their current bills and loans with a partial amount they could afford. Meanwhile, 45% planned to take on temporary/gig work to service their debts, and 35% intended to borrow money from a friend or family member. Finally, 28% of respondents said they would use savings.

Zambians Believe Credit Can Help Achieve Their Financial Goals

During the quarter studied, 94% of respondents viewed access to credit and lending products as important to achieve their financial goals, yet only 42% felt they had sufficient access. Among all surveyed, 45% planned toapply for new or refinance existing credit within the next year. Among them, the most popular credit products they said they’d apply for were new personal loans (46%) and refinancing existing personal loans (37%). Additionally, 23% said they’d apply for buy now, pay later services and 20% a new student loan.

More than half (54%) considered applying for credit or refinancing but ultimately chose not to proceed.

High borrowing costs (36%) and not enough difference to payments when refinancing (30%, up 10 percentage points from a year ago) were the main reasons Zambians were hesitant to pursue credit. These trends, likely driven by broader economic pressures, continue to discourage engagement with formal credit channels.

Rising interest rates also influenced consumer behaviour. More than half (56%) said interest rate increases had a high impact on whether or not they would apply for credit in the next 12 months, while 29% reported a moderate impact.

“These trends underscore a growing sensitivity to economic conditions and highlight the need for more affordable, transparent and flexible credit solutions,” Stephenson said.

Zambians Concerned About Fraud

As fraud attempts continue to proliferate in Zambia, consumers are feeling their effects beyond being victims. For instance, when it comes to using digital technology in new ways, 49% of survey respondents cited cybersecurity threats as a major barrier to doing so, while 39% expressed concerns about identity theft.

Stolen identity (50%), credit/payment card fraud (46%) and data breaches (40%) were the cyber threats that most concerned surveyed consumers. Identity attack methods respondents said they were most concerned about were becoming a victim of fake social media profiles (69%), personal information exposed in data breaches (51%), email phishing (50%), and viruses or malware (43%).

More than three quarters (76%) reported being targeted by email, online, phone call or text message fraud in the last three months but didn’t fall victim. An additional 9% said they were both targeted and fell victim. High-income consumers (ZK108,000 and more annually) were particularly affected: 91% reported being targeted — at least seven percentage points higher than other income groups.

“Zambian consumers continue to display resilience amid challenging economic conditions,” said Stephenson. “Managing their credit effectively and taking steps to prevent fraud will see Zambians benefit from the country’s expected growth rebound1.”

Consumers can find out more about their credit report from TransUnion here.

*This online survey of 325 adults was conducted May 5–25, 2025 by TransUnion in partnership with third-party research provider, Dynata. Adults 18 years and older residing in Zambia were surveyed using an online research panel method across a combination of desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

For more information visit: www.transunionafrica.com