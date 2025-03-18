Zambia to Spearhead Global Digital Trade Gateway With Launch of Zambia Networked Trade Platform at Zambia Digital Week 2025

Zambia is spearheading global efforts to create a centralised, digital hub for trade. By connecting to the Zambia Networked Trade Platform (ZNTP), businesses will save time and costs, and be digitally connected to trading partners and counterparties across the globe seamlessly. The digital trade platform will facilitate international trade for Zambian companies, connecting Zambian companies to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and global marketplace.

While the importance of trade is not in dispute, traditionally it has been a paper- and labour-intensive undertaking. It can place a heavy burden on businesses (especially smaller companies) as they try to communicate with many, different counterparties within the ecosystem, such as logistics companies, banks and law firms, as well as obtain the necessary contracts and licences.

Zambia’s Networked Trade Platform is a platform that will change that by harnessing digital technology to make it easier for Zambian companies to trade in Africa and across the globe.

Building a future of robust, reliable and high-performance supply chains requires a fully digital networked approach. The ZNTP is a one stop trade platform that helps Zambian businesses and their trading partners digitalise, connect and grow, unlocking vast opportunities for trade across the Zambia and across Africa. To date, close to 3,500 Zambian, African and global companies from various industries including wholesale trade and logistics, have signed up as ZNTP users.

Creating a one-stop-shop for trade

Developed and operated by Loita Business, the US$2 million portal is an open digital platform where trade-enabling companies can interact with all counterparties in one place, offering digital services that simplify trade and logistics. The ZNTP supports digitalisation efforts and connects players across the trade value chain – in Zambia and abroad. The digital platform is designed to digitalise, streamline and facilitate international trade for Zambian companies and their trading partners.

Traders can tap on a range of trade-related value-added services (VAS) such as business payments, B2B Marketplace solutions, KYC services, cargo freight booking, trade and supply chain financing, cargo insurance, customs declarations, and more.

By bringing players across the trade value chain onto a single platform, the ZNTP enables end-to-end digital trade.

Zambian companies and their trading partners can join the ZNTP as:

ZNTP users;

Developers: As the next generation open innovation platform, developers can tap on to develop new applications and solutions to support evolving business needs

Value Added Service Provider to enhance their visibility in the trade ecosystem

Building global trade connections

The ZNTP has built a global digital trade network for Zambian companies to connect with any company in Africa and across the globe. The ZNTP will support businesses’ plans to grow and to advance their trade digitisation journey.