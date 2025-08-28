Zambia to Host Digital Government Africa 2025 Summit From 7th – 9th October 2025

The Electronic Government Division, Smart Zambia Institute (SZI), in partnership with AfricanBrains, is pleased to announce that Zambia will host the 2025 Digital Government Africa Summit (DGA2025) in Lusaka from 7th to 9th October 2025. The high-level Summit will convene senior government officials, ministers and digital transformation leaders from across Africa to drive collaborative progress in e-government innovation.

The Summit will be held under the official patronage of the Government of the Republic of Zambia and jointly hosted by the Ministry of Technology and Science, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, and Smart Zambia Institute, reflecting the whole of government commitment to digital transformation.

Building on the success of last year’s summit, DGA2025 will strengthen Africa’s capacity to deliver citizen-centric digital services. It is expected to attract over 350 government delegates, with more than 25 high-level ministerial delegations confirmed to attend. Participants will represent key sectors such as Interior, Finance, ICT and the Digital Economy.

DGA2025 will provide a strategic platform for government-to-industry engagement, focusing on developing scalable, secure, and citizen-centric e-government systems. Key agenda areas will include:

Digital Identity and Verification

e-Government Infrastructure

Cybersecurity and Data Protection

Online Taxation and Digital Payments

Government Cloud and Data Sovereignty

Regional Interoperability and Innovation

Speaking on the importance of digitisation, President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to a digitally integrated Africa, stating,

“We need to use digitalisation in the movement of goods across our borders. We should have non-border posts… that can be achieved through technology.”

As African countries increasingly recognise the economic and governance benefits of digital transformation, summits like DGA2025 become critical. According to global benchmarks, a 1% improvement in public sector efficiency can result in GDP savings of up to 1.1%, underscoring the transformative potential of ICTs in public administration.

The Digital Government Africa 2025 will serve as a catalyst for shaping the continent’s e-government landscape for years to come. Government officials, innovators, private sector partners, and regional bodies are all invited to participate.

For more information and to register interest, visit: www.africa-digital.com