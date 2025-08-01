Zambia Tech-Xpo 2025: Igniting the Future of AI and Digital Payments

Zambia Tech-Xpo 2025 is set to take place on 7–8 August at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, under the theme “AI and Payments: Driving Zambia’s Digital Revolution.” Hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Technology and Science, this year’s expo reflects Zambia’s growing momentum in digital transformation.

The event will feature keynote speeches by Hon. Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, and Her Excellency Saana Halinen, Ambassador of Finland to Zambia. These addresses will spotlight government and international collaboration in accelerating innovation, inclusion, and infrastructure.

With more than 1,000 attendees expected from across sectors, the programme will include panel discussions, demos, exhibitions, and tech showcases exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and payments on Zambia’s digital economy.

Zambia Tech-Xpo 2025 is made possible with the support of our esteemed partners, including Standard Chartered Bank, MTN MoMo, Yango, IHS Towers, Lenco by BroadPay, TessaPay, Lusaka Telecom Solutions, Africala, Gikko, and many others. Innovators and solution providers like Paymint Africa, Devdraft.ai, PrimePay, ZedMobile, Protean, SmartFin, Robotix Institute, and Stellar Systems will be exhibiting to showcase cutting-edge technologies built for Africa.

This is a must-attend platform for startups, corporates, policymakers, developers, and digital enthusiasts looking to shape the future of Zambia’s tech landscape.

Register now https://tinyurl.com/ZambiaTechXpoTix. Ticket registration closes 4th August 2025 – don’t miss out!