Zambia Development Agency Unveils Web3 Digital Trade Platform to Boost National and Regional Commerce

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has launched the Commodity Digital Trade Platform, a groundbreaking initiative powered by Web3 technology that aims to revolutionise how trade is conducted across Zambia and the region.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Permanent Secretary Lillian Bwalya, said the government views trade as a vital engine for national growth and economic transformation. He said with a pop­u­la­tion of 20 mil­lion people, Zam­bia can tap into the global mar­ket to expand her eco­nomic scale.

ZDA Director General Albert Halwampa described the initiative as a milestone that will transform the country’s trading ecosystem through greater transparency and inclusivity, saying tha the platform connects producers, traders, regulators, cooperatives, and investors into a decentralised, transparent, and secure digital marketplace.

Halwampa added that the platform will soon integrate logistics, trade financing, export processes, and regional trade alignment in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Jerad Finck, CEO and Founder of Cosmic Wire Inc., said the Web3-powered system would build trust, improve efficiency, and drive innovation across Zambia’s emerging digital economy.