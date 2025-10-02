Zambia and Ethiopia Partner on Digital Identity

Zambia and Ethiopia have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to secure the first step towards the implementation of digital identity systems, as Africa strengthens its capability to implement home-grown digital solutions.

At the signing, the SMART Zambia Institute National Coordinator, Mr. Percy Chinyama, explained digital identity system is key for today’s economy as it helps people access health care, education, banking, and social services, while also making Government processes more transparent and accountable.

This agreement strengthens bilateral relations and emphasizes the desire of Zambia and Ethiopia to cooperate in achieving continental objectives. Zambia and Ethiopia are now cooperating in implementating the African Union’s Agenda 2063 which envisions open continental digital systems.

This collaboration goes beyond national digital systems to address the Pan African commitment to devise domestic solutions to Africa’s challenges. The economic and governance digital frameworks that Ethiopia and Zambia are digitizing focus on the equitable provisioning of public digital services as a domestic counter to the economic challenges of the continent.