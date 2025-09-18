Yango’s Free Trip Insurance Delivers Safety and Assurance for Partner Drivers

Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, providing daily services in Zambia, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of partner drivers through its free trip insurance cover. This benefit, available to all Yango partner drivers at no extra cost, provides insurance during trips against accidents, injuries, and unforeseen incidents. Recently, Yango partner driver Emmanuel Bwembya who has been with the service for 2 years , shared how the program helped him after an unexpected incident.

Emmanuel shared his gratitude for the support, saying the insurance provided much-needed relief during a difficult time. “The compensation helped me cover my medical expenses and made a real difference. I strongly encourage my fellow drivers to take advantage of this benefit. It’s free, and Yango truly came through for me,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of this program, Kabanda Chewe, Yango Zambia Country Head, said: “The partner drivers are at the heart of our platform, and their safety is our priority. Offering free trip insurance gives drivers peace of mind so they can focus on their work, knowing they are covered in the unfortunate event of an accident. This initiative reflects Yango’s broader commitment to creating safe and reliable mobility solutions in Zambia.”

Since February 2025, Yango has partnered with BestLife Insurance to provide free trip insurance for all rides and deliveries across Zambia. The program covers partner drivers, couriers, and passengers at no extra cost, offering protection against unexpected events such as accidental injuries, medical expenses, permanent disability, or fatalities. This initiative , together with safety training and a plethora of safety features on the application supports all users of the platform and reiterates Yango’s continued commitment to enhancing safety and security for all Zambians.