Yango Zambia Empowers Drivers With New “My Area” Feature and Safety Education Initiative

Yango Zambia, part of the global tech company Yango Group has hosted a Driver Platform & Safety Education event for partner drivers in Lusaka. The event brought together partner drivers for a day of learning, innovation, and engagement — reinforcing Yango’s commitment to safety, transparency, and empowerment in Zambia’s growing ridehailing ecosystem.

The initiative focused on equipping drivers with the tools and knowledge to operate more efficiently and safely while deepening their understanding of the platform’s evolving features. Central to the event was the official launch of “My Area”, a new Yango app feature that allows drivers to select preferred operating zones and preview passenger destinations before accepting trips.

Speaking during the event, Country Head for Yango Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, said: “Through the ‘My Area’’ feature, we’re giving drivers more control and transparency over their work. This feature is part of our broader mission to ensure that every driver feels empowered, informed, and supported as they contribute to a safe and reliable ridehailing experience. The partner drivers and passengers are the backbone of our platform — their wellbeing and safety are key areas of concern for us.”

Partner drivers also welcomed the new feature enthusiastically, describing it as a practical and timely addition that improves their ability to plan trips efficiently and work in areas they know best.

Noah Banda, a Yango partner driver, shared his excitement: “I’m really thankful to Yango for launching the ‘My Area’ feature because it gives me, as a driver, much more control over where I can go. It allows me to focus on areas I know well and manage my time better — especially during peak hours. This feature helps us save on fuel, stay within familiar routes, and ultimately deliver better service to our passengers. It’s a real game-changer for drivers like me.”

In addition to unveiling My Area, the event included educational sessions on trip pricing, priority points, and in-app safety tools, ensuring drivers have full visibility into how earnings, rewards, and safety protocols work on the Yango platform.

Through initiatives like these, Yango continues to build a trusted, technology-driven platform that supports driver independence, safety, and financial growth while contributing to Zambia’s digital mobility sector.