Yango Zambia Celebrates Customer Service Week With Driver Safety and Conduct Training

Yango Zambia, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has marked customer service week by partnering with Copper Rose Zambia (CRZ) and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to deliver a Driver Safety and Conduct Training for 50 Yango partner drivers in Lusaka.

The comprehensive training was designed to enhance driver competency, promote safety, and build trust within Zambia’s growing ride-hailing ecosystem. The curriculum covered five key modules — Defensive Driving, Mental Health and Stress Management, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Sensitivity, Customer Service and Communication, and Emergency Response and First Aid — all aimed at improving the professionalism, wellbeing, and preparedness of Yango partner drivers.

Speaking about the training session, Kabanda Chewe, Yango Zambia Country Head, said: “Yango is committed to building a culture of safety, respect, and accountability among partner drivers. Every trip should be safe for both the driver and the passenger, and that starts with the right mindset and skills behind the wheel. This training empowers partner drivers to handle real-life scenarios with professionalism and empathy, from managing stress and engaging customers respectfully to responding effectively during emergencies.

We’re proud to work alongside Copper Rose Zambia and RTSA during customer service week to create an ecosystem that not only moves people but also upholds high standards of conduct and care on Zambia’s roads.”

The program, developed collaboratively with Copper Rose Zambia and RTSA, aligns with national safety standards and supports broader efforts to promote responsible driving across the transport sector. By integrating elements such as gender sensitivity, mental health awareness, and emergency preparedness, the training reinforces Yango’s long-term vision of providing a reliable, safe, and human-centered mobility experience for every user.

This initiative marks another step in Yango’s commitment to empowering its drivers with the knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to operate responsibly and deliver exceptional service — helping to strengthen public trust in ride-hailing as an essential part of Zambia’s transport landscape.