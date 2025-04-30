Yango Superapp Rolled Out a Real-time Traffic Rating in Lusaka

With the upcoming major events scheduled in Zambia in May, it’s essential to stay informed about road conditions to plan travels effectively. To assist residents and visitors in navigating the city, Yango SuperApp, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, introduces a new Traffic Score feature in Navigator service for real-time traffic rating and road congestion assessment.

The technology constantly collects data about vehicle flow on every street of the city and automatically calculates an average score from 0 to 10, with 0 points representing completely free roads and 10 points meaning that cars are virtually not moving. The traffic score in YangoSuperApp allows users to effectively plan their movements in the city by keeping up-to-date with current information on the roads.

The feature is accessible on the SuperApp’s home screen or on the route preview screen in the “Navigator” section. Users can tap the score to view live road statuses, plan optimized routes, avoid delays and align travel plans with current road conditions. For instance, during major events in Lusaka, such as conferences, Great East Road and The Independence Avenue often experience heavy congestion. If traffic conditions change while the user is already on the road and the main route becomes increasingly congested, navigation service offers alternative ways to reach the destination faster.

The navigation service in Yango SuperApp is designed to simplify urban mobility by delivering real-time traffic updates and suggesting faster and more effective routes through complex street networks. Integrated into the Yango SuperApp, it aligns perfectly with the needs of users who rely on multiple daily services like ride-hailing and food delivery.

“At Yango, our mission is to enhance daily life in Zambian cities. When traffic congestion arises for any reason, people require a dependable solution to save time and navigate efficiently. The Yango SuperApp goes beyond just providing services; it aims to simplify urban living by transforming challenges into opportunities, allowing you to take back control of your day’’, — said Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango Zambia.

The feature is available in Lusaka. For a seamless experience, users are advised to update their Yango app.