Yango Powers Progress With Support for Youth Football

Yango Zambia, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and grassroots sport by powering the Nkata Children’s Football Tournament, held at the Kalingalinga Community Grounds. The tournament, organised by Nkata Africa and powered by Yango brought together young footballers aged 16–19 for a day of competition, mentorship, and local pride.

Officiating the event, the Honourable Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis C. Nkandu, commended Yango for its role in strengthening national development through community investment.

He said, “I wish to thank Yango Zambia, our partners in progress. Your support for this tournament and for youth empowerment more broadly is a clear signal that your vision for Zambia goes beyond business. From tech hackathons to the Yango Fellowship program, Yango has demonstrated an unwavering belief in the power of young people. You are investing where it matters most — at the grassroots, and we commend you for that”

The event featured participation from youth in Kalingalinga, including children of Yango partner drivers, and offered cash prizes to the winning teams. It forms part of Yango Zambia’s broader strategy to invest in young people through educational, technological, and cultural initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Country Head for Yango Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, reaffirmed Yango’s long term commitment to investing in national development.

“At Yango, we don’t just move people, we move potential. This tournament is part of a bigger journey we’ve committed to in Zambia from supporting St. Charity School to mentoringfuture leaders through the Yango Fellowship. We’ve supported national youth hackathons, digital fluency workshops, and entrepreneurship training because we believe youth empowerment is not a side project, it is the foundation for national growth. Our collaboration with Nkata reflects our deep belief that lasting change begins at the grassroots. When you invest in young people where they are — in schools, in communities, on football fields like this one — you don’t just shape the future, you shape history.”

Yango continues to invest in initiatives that open doors for the next generation. The company’s community efforts, including its support for schools like St. Charity and grassroots digital skills programs, demonstrate a hands-on approach to building inclusive and sustainable impact where it matters most.