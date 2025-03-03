Yango Launches Free Insurance for Partner Drivers, Couriers and Customers in Zambia

Yango Zambia, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has introduced a Free Insurance Program covering all involved parties, including partner drivers, delivery couriers, and users across the country. This initiative provides insurance protection during rides and parcel delivery orders, with plans to soon extend coverage to couriers cooperating with Yango Food delivery. By rolling out this free insurance program across its entire ecosystem, the company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing security and bringing safer experiences for those using its services — at no additional cost.

The ride insurance program, launched this week in partnership with Bestlife Insurance, offers coverage for all passengers in a car and partners’ drivers from the start to the end of each ride ordered via the Yango Ride application. This free program protects against unexpected events that may occur during service rides, covering accidental medical costs, temporary disabilities, and other unforeseen incidents.

Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango Zambia, highlighted the significance of this initiative: “At Yango Zambia, the safety and financial security of our partner drivers, delivery couriers and passengers are our top priorities. This partnership with Bestlife Insurance and other providers reflects our dedication to creating a safer, more secure experience for everyone on our platform. By offering enhanced insurance coverage, we are ensuring our community is protected against unforeseen events. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to trust and the well-being of the Zambian community”.

Christable Michel, CEO of Bestlife Insurance, added: “At Bestlife, we believe in tailor making solutions that suit our local needs. This policy responds to the needs that our partner Yango Zambia has to ensure that they provide a peace of mind to the users of the Yango App”.

The ride insurance program offers a streamlined claims process through Yango Ride support team via the app. The team will provide guidelines on how to submit a request to the insurance provider. To ensure a smooth experience, necessary documentation must be carefully gathered. Fully documented claims will be processed by Bestlife Insurance within 48 hours, ensuring a quick and efficient resolution.

In addition to ride insurance, Yango Zambia has partnered with Hollard Insurance Zambia to provide insurance for partners’ couriers delivering items with support of the Yango App as well as for parcels. This coverage includes medical insurance for injuries sustained while on duty and protection for goods lost or damaged in transit. To process claims, requests must be reported to Yango Delivery support via the app within 24 hours. The insurance program will also be extended to couriers cooperating with Yango Food Delivery service soon.

With the launch of the insurance program, Yango Zambia reinforces its mission to enhance safety standards and provide meaningful support to its partner drivers, delivery couriers, and customers in the market.

For more information and assistance regarding the insurance program for each service, please contact the respective service’s support team via the Yango app.