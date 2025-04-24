Yango in Zambia Brings Food Delivery to the Copperbelt, Expanding Access to Fast and Affordable Service

Yango in Zambia, a part of the global tech company Yango Group, is bringing the future of food delivery to the heart of the Copperbelt. Starting this April, residents of Ndola and Kitwe can order their favourite meals from top local restaurants to chosen locations through the Yango SuperApp. The amount of restaurants available will constantly be growing to offer the highest range.

Yango Food delivery is part of Yango Group’s SuperApp vision, a concept of an all-in-one application which continually transforms and adapts to meet daily urban needs. With the Yango SuperApp, Zambian customers can already travel around the city using the Ride service, send items with Delivery feature, transport heavier loads with Cargo, and navigate the city’s street network with the free Navigator platform as well as use city facilities service Places. Following its successful launch in Lusaka, the expansion of food delivery to the Copperbelt marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to make digital services more accessible across Zambia.

The biggest international and local franchises as well as smaller joints are already on board with more than 20 places available to order from on the SuperApp. To celebrate the launch the service comes up with an exciting offer: free delivery for all users, plus a complimentary dish for first-time food delivery users who place an order over 100 Kwacha. This special promotion is available at some of the most popular restaurants, including KFC, Hungry Lion, Nando’s, Roman’s Pizza, Panarottis, Pizza Inn, Galito’s, and RocoMamas.

Commenting on the launch, Country Head of Yango in Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, highlighted the added convenience this new service is set to bring to users. “Food delivery shouldn’t be a luxury – it should be fast, reliable, and affordable for everyone. That’s exactly what we’re bringing to the Copperbelt with Yango’s food delivery service. Our goal is to make everyday life easier by giving people quick access to their favourite meals at the tap of a button. At the same time, we’re empowering local restaurants and businesses by helping them expand their reach, grow their customer base, and thrive through the use of innovative technology.”

The food delivery service is built with security and speed in mind, ensuring that meals arrive fresh, hot, and ready to enjoy. Real-time order tracking keeps users updated every step of the way, while the platform’s smart traffic analysis helps partner couriers navigate the fastest and safest routes, making deliveries more efficient and reliable.

Yango in Zambia entered the market in 2022 with its ride-hailing service, quickly establishing the country as one of its key markets. In 2023, the company expanded its offerings by introducing package and restaurant food delivery services, followed by cargo delivery in 2024 in Lusaka. SuperApp was also updated by Navigator and Places. These milestones marked Yango’s evolution into a SuperApp, broadening its footprint and delivering a wide range of tech-driven services across the region. The company is especially excited to now launch its food delivery service in the Copperbelt, bringing greater convenience to more Zambians.