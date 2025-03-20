Yango Group Launches Corporate Venture Fund to Invest in Startups In Zambia and Beyond

Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, has launched Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund designed to empower promising startups across Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as LATAM, MENAP, and other high-growth regions of the company’s presence. Yango Ventures aims to foster Zambian local innovation and entrepreneurial growth by providing both capital and leveraging its extensive experience and network, creating opportunities for Zambian startups to scale effectively. This support is designed to help them generate sustainable impact within their communities.

“We’re more than a tech company; we are an ecosystem committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. At Yango Group, we believe that technology is not just about innovation — it’s a catalyst for tangible progress. Through Yango Ventures, we’re sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities. Our mission is simple: let people grow with us. By supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

A fund dedicated to the rise of tech startups

Yango Ventures focuses on early-stage startups, from Seed to Series B, in the O2O (Online-to-Offline), B2B SaaS, and FinTech sectors. While it starts with an initial fund of $20 million, the corporate venture fund is designed for scalability, with plans to expand its capital base in the near future alongside the growing entrepreneurial ecosystems in dynamic, high-growth markets. By investing in startups across the African region, Yango Ventures seeks to support tech-driven solutions that promote digitalization and stimulate economic development in the continent.

The board of experts behind Yango Ventures comprises a diverse team with deep expertise in transforming B2B SaaS and B2C technology into impactful services across various industries worldwide. The team has successfully developed and scaled platforms and products in sectors such as mobility, entertainment, fintech, AI, and beyond, both within the company and externally.

Kabanda Chewe, Country Head for Yango Zambia added: “Zambia has tremendous entrepreneurial potential, and we are committed to contributing to this growth by providing resources and establishing a strategic network. Our goal extends beyond mere investment; we aspire to be a genuine partner, assisting startups in overcoming the challenges of scaling and developing sustainable businesses that create enduring value for their communities.”

A global approach with a local commitment

Yango Ventures is part of Yango Group’s broader strategy to empower entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation globally. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge technology, business expertise, and a commitment to local ecosystems, creating sustainable growth opportunities for people across diverse markets. Beyond funding, the company is committed to actively supporting local communities in African markets through networking events, mentorship programs, and partnerships with educational institutions to host events that give future innovators practical skills, including some initiatives like Yango Education, Yango Fellowship or their urban mobility Hackathons.