Yango Group Introduces Leadership Camp for Young Professionals in Tech and Business

Yango Group has announced the launch of its Leadership Camp, a nine-month professional development program offering young professionals in Zambia and other countries the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a major global technology company. Participants will contribute to the development and growth of Yango’s daily digital services, including ride-hailing, food and item delivery.

The program provides a comprehensive learning experience, allowing participants to rotate through different business functions while gaining practical insights into strategic decision-making, process management, and market expansion. In addition to hands-on work, they will take part in structured training sessions, leadership development workshops, and mentorship programs led by experienced industry professionals. A strong focus on cross-cultural collaboration will allow participants to build a global network and develop skills essential for working in an international environment.

“Our mission is to empower local talent by providing the skills and experience needed to shape the future of the digital economy. Zambia’s tech landscape is evolving rapidly, and investing in its professionals is key to sustainable growth and innovation. The Leadership Camp offers young specialists on-the-ground experience, international exposure, and the chance to contribute to real projects. By supporting talent today, we are helping build a stronger, more connected and technology-driven future for Zambia and beyond», said Kabanda Chewe, Country Head of Yango Zambia.

The program is open to graduates with a background in business, marketing, or operations who have at least one year of professional experience and proficiency in English. The selection process includes multiple assessment stages to identify candidates with strong problem-solving skills, adaptability, and a strategic mindset. Participants will be employed on a fixed-term contract with compensation provided for their work.

The application deadline is March 3, 2025. For more details and to apply, visit here.

Alongside the launch of the Leadership Camp, Yango Group has been a long-time supporter of Zambia’s progress, investing in initiatives that strengthen the country’s technological and educational landscape. Through programmes like the Yango Fellowship in partnership with the Zambian National STEM Foundation, the company provides mentorship and resources to young innovators in STEM fields. Yango has also been hosting the Urban Mobility Hackathon, encouraging students and young professionals to apply their skills to solving urban challenges. These initiatives reflect Yango’s continued dedication to fostering talent and driving Zambia’s digital future.