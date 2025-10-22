Yango Celebrates Graduation of First Stem Fellowship Cohort in Zambia

Yango Group, the global tech company that creates daily services, proudly celebrated the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the Yango STEM Fellowship Zambia, in partnership with the Zambia National STEM Foundation (ZNSF). The milestone event, held in Lusaka, brought together government officials, academic leaders, and industry experts to honour 30 young Zambian innovators who successfully completed the one-year fellowship.

The Yango STEM Fellowship, launched in late 2024, was designed to equip promising young Zambian students with the skills, mentorship, and financial support needed to thrive in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Each fellow received a $1,000 annual scholarship, quarterly mentorship sessions, and access to hands-on workshops in innovation, academic writing, financial literacy, and career development. The program also fostered community engagement through activities like painting the St. Charity Community School and participating in climate action events under the women leaders for climate action.

Speaking during the ceremony, Hon. Felix C. Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, commended Yango for its consistent commitment to youth development and digital transformation.

“Partnerships like this one are crucial to delivering skills and opportunities at scale. Government alone cannot achieve national digital transformation. The Yango Fellowship embodies the Ministry’s vision by turning knowledge into skills and skills into solutions. I am delighted to announce that the Fellowship will now extend into a full internship programme, where participants will have an opportunity to gain access to internship placements offered through Yango’s network. This move marks an important milestone in bridging the school-to-work transition gap for Zambia’s youth.”

Speaking on how the fellowship program has transformed his life, Elon Mpundu, one of the Yango fellows, as well as a Yango driver, said: “Words are not enough to describe how much the Yango Fellowship has helped me. Being a self-sponsored student was not easy, I used to work as a Yango driver and spend long hours on school work. At one point I wanted to give up. The fellowship helped me both financially and mentally. It allowed me to pay my school fees and my bills but more than that, it gave me a family that has been supportive throughout this whole experience. They even call me ‘Elon Musk’ and that motivates me to believe that I too, could one day be great. This experience has landed me in positions I never imagined I would be in, among people I only saw on TV. I’m forever grateful to Yango for believing in me and giving me this life-changing opportunity.”

The graduation ceremony also featured the premiere of a documentary by the award-winning Zambian director Longwe Nyirenda chronicling the fellows’ transformative journeys — from the moment of selection to their contributions in their universities and communities. The red-carpet screening celebrated their growth and highlighted Yango’s sustained investment in education, innovation, and social impact.

Speaking about the fellowship, Country Head for Yango Zambia, Kabanda Chewe, said“The Yango STEM Fellowship represents more than just financial aid — it’s an investment in the future of Zambia. We are proud to see these young men and women grow into change-makers who are already creating practical solutions for their communities. Through this program, we reaffirm Yango’s long-term commitment to empowering Zambia’s next generation of scientists, technologists, and innovators.”

The evening featured certificate presentations, fellows’ reflections, and a panel discussion with mentors and industry partners, alongside speeches from Jito Kayumba, Special Assistant to the President for Economic, Investment and Development Affairs. The event concluded with a networking dinner and media interactions highlighting the success of the fellowship’s first cohort.

When Yango and the Zambia National Stem Foundation launched the Fellowship in 2024 the goal was to invest over ZMW 1.6 million in financial aid, mentorship and professional development for deserving STEM students. One year later that vision has been fully realized. Fellows have not only benefited from academic and financial support but have also gained real-world exposure, leadership training and industry networking opportunities that have prepared them for careers in STEM. Many have gone on to lead community initiatives, mentor high school graduates through the Out-of-School Initiative, and champion sustainability and innovation projects across Zambia.

Through the Yango STEM Fellowship, Yango continues to bridge global innovation with local talent, building a diverse, skilled and future-ready workforce that will shape Zambia’s digital economy and contribute to national growth.