Winners of Africa Skills Revolution Competition Announced

The winners of the Africa Skills Revolution competition have been announced. The competition, which celebrates successful career paths and inspiring stories among African youth engaged in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), has highlighted the profound impact of skills development on socio economic growth across the continent.

Launched on the occasion of the African Union Year for Education 2024, the competition is a key element of the Africa Skills Revolution Initiative, a partnership between AUDA-NEPAD and Humana People to People. This initiative seeks to reshape perceptions of TVET by showcasing how vocational education equips young Africans with the skills to create lasting change in their communities and tackle local and global challenges. The competition attracted 490 participants from 36 African countries, and the 10 final winners are:

Aline Niyomubyeyi, 24 years old, Rwanda

Huda Arbab, 29 years old, Kenya

Jonathan Shauri Kalibatha, 24 years old, Rwanda

Omar Malak Abshir, 28 years old, Somalia

Raina Augustus, 35 years old, Namibia

Naleh Befii Victory, 32 years old, Nigeria

Retiana Tiyamike Phiri, 21 years old, Zambia

Adaugo Felix, 33 years old, Nigeria

Célio Monteiro José, 23 years old, Mozambique

Ochieng Benedict Onyando, 30 years old, Kenya

One of the winners, Huda Arbab founder of Craft for Life Business, explains her involvement. “In the Kakuma refugee camp, many women are facing tough economic and social challenges. The market of our handmade products is growing globally with the increased demand for unique materials and ethically-met items.”

“I want to be more than just a designer, I want to be a change maker.” states winner Naleh Befii Victory, currently working at the TVET Centre, A+ Agency Fashion Academy. “My passion and vision are to transform the African fashion industry, proving that creativity can drive social change and economic growth.”

The competition itself ran from 26 August to 26 September. The winning projects were evaluated based on passion and ambition, their ability to inspire others and their contributions to economic and social growth.

“We’re incredibly proud of all the participants,” added Luckson Soda, Director of DAPP Zimbabwe, Humana People to People’s delivery body on the ground. “Their projects reflect the creativity and innovation that TVET fosters. These young people are proving that vocational education offers powerful tools for addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Mr. Symerre Grey-Johnson, Director of Human Capital and Institutional Development (HCID) at AUDA-NEPAD added: “Across the continent, we see young people driving progress in their communities. They are not just learning skills—they are using those skills to make a real, positive impact on the ground. From starting small businesses, to solving local problems, to contributing to their countries’ economies, they are showing us what is possible when they have the right opportunities”

The Africa Skills Revolution is more than a Competition, it is a transformative movement

Despite the clear benefits that TVET brings to unlocks Africa’s youth potential, is often misunderstood and undervalued, seen as a secondary option rather than a powerful driver of progress. This is why Humana People to People and AUDA-NEPAD have joined forces to launch the Africa Skills Revolution. Far more than a competition, this initiative represents a transformative movement designed to awaken the potential within Africa’s youth through multiple efforts. These include a advocacy campaign aimed to change perceptions around TVET, and a survey that offers young Africans a platform to voice their vision for the Africa they want. Recognizing TVET as a cornerstone in equipping individuals with the essential job-related skills, this initiative is poised to boost Africa’s socioeconomic and community development.