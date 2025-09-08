Where Scale Begins: AfricaIgnite Showcases Next-Gen Startups at Africa Tech Festival 2025

Africa Tech Festival (https://AfricaTechFestival.com/), the continent’s most influential technology and innovation gathering, has released details of AfricaIgnite (https://apo-opa.co/3HPwCvv), its core event track aimed at driving growth, investment, and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem.

The event provides a platform for showcasing Africa’s most promising startups, founder journeys, and innovation ecosystems. Crucially, AfricaIgnite also connects startups and investors to the broader tech ecosystem – from corporates and telcos to policymakers and industry leaders – offering access to networks and partnerships they would not ordinarily encounter. This unique positioning makes AfricaIgnite a gateway to opportunities that can accelerate growth and scale across the continent.

Taking place from 11 to 13 November 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, Africa Tech Festival features four anchor events: AfricaIgnite, AfricaCom, AfricaTech, and The AI Summit Cape Town. Framed by the event’s central 2025 themes of Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, and Policy Harmonisation, AfricaIgnite serves as a bridge between early-stage entrepreneurs and the investors, policymakers, and corporate partners that can help them scale.

Under the banner AfricaIgnite – Where Scale Begins, the programme has evolved into a high-impact hub for startups. This year, founders will gain unprecedented access to venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate innovation teams, and development finance institutions through targeted networking sessions and curated introductions.

These include sector-focused networking sessions, such as our Fintech, Climate Tech, and Female Founder Meetups, which provide founders, investors, and ecosystem enablers with opportunities to connect. Additionally, the Founders Learning Hub will offer a programme of practical upskilling opportunities covering fundraising strategies, go-to-market planning, scaling operations, and regulatory navigation. Exclusive founder/investor matchmaking will connect promising ventures with decision-makers actively seeking deal flow in untapped African markets.

The 2025 speaker line-up underscores AfricaIgnite’s stature as the continent’s go-to startup platform. Delegates can look forward to insights from Ojoma Ochai, Managing Director of Co-Creation Hub; Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and COO of Piggyvest and Co-Founder and General Partner of FirstCheck Africa; Zach George, Managing Partner at Launch Africa; and Ogugua Osakwe Adegbite, Principal at Partech Partners, amongst others.

AfricaIgnite will welcome startup delegations from across the continent and beyond, thanks to sponsors and partners such as the International Trade Centre (ITC), which is bringing innovators from multiple markets. The Africa Impact initiative will also lead a delegation of high-potential founders to the event.

“We’re excited to showcase Africa’s next wave of innovators at Africa Tech Festival. From South Africa, ITC is bringing 10 green tech startups under the UKTP programme (https://apo-opa.co/3JPL2MM), from carbon tech pioneers to circular agritech innovators. Additionally, five of Sierra Leone’s dynamic startups, supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through the READY Salone project, will be showcasing innovative solutions in e-commerce, fintech, and healthtech. Africa Tech Festival is a great platform for these entrepreneurs to exhibit, pitch their solutions, build global partnerships, and find clients in new markets. Visit the startup exhibitor pods in Hall 8; P21-P35!” added Milou Emily van Bruggen, Digital Sector Development at International Trade Centre (ITC).

“By integrating AfricaIgnite into Africa Tech Festival’s broader investment and policy conversations, the event positions early-stage entrepreneurship as a critical driver of Africa’s digital transformation,” says Ciara Mcdonald Heffernan, Senior Producer for Africa Tech Festival for Africa Tech Festival. “This approach ensures that startups are not isolated but connected to the infrastructure, regulation, and capital flows shaping the future of African tech. It reinforces Africa Tech Festival’s positioning as the key platform for informed debate, strategic partnerships, and investment that drive Africa’s digital growth story.”

The 2025 edition of the Africa Tech Festival will also align with key global dialogues on technology and innovation, as it coincides with South Africa’s hosting of the G20 Leadership Summit. Additionally, the event will host the second, expanded edition of The Ministerial Summit, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for policy-driven discussions and high-impact collaborations.

Registration for Africa Tech Festival 2025 and its anchor events is now open. Secure your place at the continent’s premier gathering for technology, investment, and innovation using the relevant registration link below:

General registration: https://apo-opa.co/42cIAGi

Startup and Investor registration: https://apo-opa.co/4gadZyR

