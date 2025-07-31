Western Union, Zoona and Chipper Cash Launch International Money Transfer Services

Western Union, Zoona Transactions Zambia Limited and Chipper Cash have announced the launch of international money transfer services in the Chipper Cash app. The co-branded service enables customers in Zambia to send and receive money globally, based on their convenience and needs.

Zoona is a leading fintech and enterprise payments platform in Zambia. Acquired by Chipper Cash in 2022, the two brands now support 5 million customers across Africa. Today’s announcement combines Western Union’s global strength and 175 years of expertise in international money movement with Chipper Cash’s and Zoona’s deep local payments knowledge and innovative mobile technology platform. Chipper Cash app users can now support their loved ones by sending and receiving money seamlessly across Western Union’s network of over 200 countries and territories. They also have the flexibility to send funds to mobile wallets worldwide, as well as for cash pick-up at hundreds of thousands of locations abroad. Payout to bank accounts shall be launched shortly.

“Zambia’s digitally savvy population of over 20 million is driving a remarkable shift toward mobile-first financial solutions,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Western Union’s Regional Vice President of Africa. “Integrating our international money transfer services in the Chipper Cash app means customers can transfer funds across our global network – reliably and with ease. I am delighted then that, together, we are expanding the possibilities for Zambians to connect, transact and thrive in the global economy.”

The Chipper Cash app is available for download on both Android and iOS smartphones. To initiate a Western Union transaction, customers can use funds stored in their Chipper Cash wallet. The wallet can be conveniently topped up at multiple cash and digital payment touchpoints, including retailers, mobile network operators, banks and ATMs.

“At Zoona, we’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible evolution of Zambia’s financial landscape—from the early days of cash-based transactions and agent networks to a thriving ecosystem of mobile and digital payments,” said Brett Magrath, CEO at Zoona and CPO at Chipper Cash. “This partnership marks the next chapter in that journey. With smartphone adoption on the rise, there’s an increasing appetite for digital financial services that move beyond USSD to deliver richer, app-based experiences. This partnership extends the reach of Zambia’s vibrant fintech ecosystem—connecting more users to global financial services through a seamless digital experience.”

The collaboration builds on Western Union’s well-established physical presence in Zambia that caters to diverse and fast-evolving customer needs. The move also supports Western Union’s, Zoona’s and Chipper Cash’s shared mission to make financial services accessible to all consumers in Zambia – regardless of their banking status.