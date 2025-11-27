27 November 2025
Newsfeed

Visa Partners with Aquanow to Enable Faster Settlement Using Stablecoins

Techtrends Zambiaby Techtrends Zambia

Visa (NYSE: V) (https://www.Visa.co.in/), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the expansion of its stablecoin settlement capabilities across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region (CEMEA) through a partnership with Aquanow, a global digital assets platform expert in liquidity and infrastructure solutions.

The integration of Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure with Visa’s world-class technology stack will enable Visa’s network of issuers and acquirers to settle transactions using approved stablecoins such as USDC, reducing costs, operational friction, and settlement times.

With strong demand among financial institutions for faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions, Visa is leveraging stablecoins to digitize the backend of money movement, supporting 365-day settlement. In 2023, Visa became one of the first major payments networks to settle transactions in stablecoin when it piloted enabling clients to fulfill their settlement obligations in USDC. To date, monthly volume has passed a $2.5 billion annualized run rate.

“By harnessing the power of stablecoins and pairing them with our trusted global technology, we are enabling financial institutions in CEMEA to experience faster and simpler settlements” said Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa. “Our partnership with Aquanow is another key step in modernizing the back-end rails of payments, reducing reliance on traditional systems with multiple intermediaries, and preparing institutions for the future of money movement.”

Phil Sham, CEO of Aquanow, said “Visa’s reliable global network has long moved money securely and efficiently. Together, Visa and Aquanow are unlocking new ways for institutions to participate in the digital economy, leveraging stablecoin technology to settle with the speed and transparency of the internet”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Visa Inc.

Techtrends Zambia

View all posts by Techtrends Zambia →

You might also like

Paratus Group launches Paratus 500

Africa Influencer Agency launches, set to connect business professionals in Africa and beyond

Zamtel launches e-Learning and Smart Revision portal

Segun Ogunsanya Restates Airtel Africa’s Commitment To Providing Quality Education To African Children

African Development Bank and Intel to Train Millions in AI

Flexenclosure launches eSite x10 – the world’s first hybrid power system purpose-built to outdoor telecom standards

Bridging the Divide: How Integration Is Powering Zambia’s Digital Payment Future

Last Week’s Tech Trends – April 11th to 15th, 2016

Zamtel launches 25 For 25 promo, where consumers can win mealie meal

The most exciting innovations at CES 2020 so far

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *