Visa and Mojaloop Foundation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Fraud Prevention in Digital Payments

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, and the Mojaloop Foundation today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing fraud prevention and risk mitigation in digital payments, with a shared commitment to advancing financial inclusion across Africa.

As instant payments become increasingly adopted worldwide, the need for robust fraud prevention safeguards has never been greater. This collaboration combines Visa’s expertise in fraud prevention solutions and secure payment technologies with Mojaloop’s open-source platform to meet these needs and build confidence in the digital financial ecosystem

Building a Safer Payments Ecosystem

To enable tangible outcomes and deliver on these priorities, the collaboration will focus on product training, knowledge sharing, market development and ecosystem engagement. Visa will also participate in Mojaloop convenings to engage directly with national hub operators and central banks using Mojaloop. Both organizations will also collaborate on industry events and thought leadership initiatives, to promote best practices and innovation in digital payments.

As part of the partnership, Visa’s Account-to-Account (A2A) Protect solution will be offered as an integrated service on the Mojaloop platform. A2A Protect adds a security and risk management layer to safeguard real-time bank account payments. By preventing fraud and ensuring transaction integrity across open-loop networks like Mojaloop, Visa’s A2A Protect strengthens trust in real-time payment systems.

Mojaloop is an open-source software platform designed to enable interoperable digital payments across financial institutions, mobile money providers, and other payment systems. Its primary goal is to promote financial inclusion by making it easier and more affordable for people, especially those in underserved communities, to send and receive money digitally.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to make digital payments safer and more inclusive for everyone,” said Joanne Kubba, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs CEMEA, Visa. “By combining Visa’s advanced fraud prevention technology with Mojaloop’s open-source platform, we are helping build trust and resilience in instant payment systems globally.”

“We are excited to add Visa to our list of service providers, alongside other partners, giving countries a range of options to strengthen fraud mitigation in Mojaloop-based implementations,” said Paula M. Hunter, Executive Director, Mojaloop Foundation. “Prospective adopters of the Mojaloop platform have consistently cited fraud risk as a key concern. To address this, the Foundation has been featuring sessions on fraud prevention and gathering feedback from countries that are successfully tackling this challenge. It is also working on integrations with multiple fraud prevention solutions to ensure that Mojaloop adopters can choose the option that best fits their needs and supports the secure adoption of digital payments in emerging markets.”

Visa’s Commitment to Fraud Prevention

Over the past five years, Visa has invested $12 billion into fraud prevention, including building AI-powered platforms designed to stop bad actors in their tracks and partnering with advanced solutions like A2A and Featurespace for real-time risk scoring and behavioral analytics. These efforts have helped block $40 billion globally in attempted fraud each year, underscoring Visa’s dedication to protecting consumers, businesses, and the integrity of the payments ecosystem.