Vedanta Resources Launches CopperTech Metals to Bolster U.S. Copper Security, Anchored by Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines

Vedanta Resources Limited has announced the launch of CopperTech Metals Inc, a U.S.-domiciled company established to “Power the Copper Century” by strengthening America’s copper security and meeting the surging global demand for the metal. This demand is being driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, data centre expansion, grid modernisation, defence technologies, and industrial onshoring.

CopperTech Metals will own and operate Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Zambia, one of the world’s richest copper-producing assets with proven cobalt reserves. Building on Vedanta’s US$3 billion investment in KCM, which funded the deep mine shaft, smelter, concentrator, and broader mine development, CopperTech plans to inject an additional US$1.5 billion to expand operations and modernise infrastructure.

The company aims to integrate advanced mining technologies and AI-driven resource identification and extraction systems to enhance productivity and efficiency. Through these innovations, CopperTech targets an increase in integrated copper production from 140,000 tonnes in FY2026 to 300,000 tonnes by 2031. In the long term, with further investments and proven reserves, production is expected to reach 500,000 tonnes per year, positioning CopperTech among the world’s top copper producers.

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal described the launch as a “historic and pivotal moment,” noting that CopperTech represents a bridge between America’s critical mineral needs and Zambia’s enduring copper legacy. He added that the partnership will stimulate innovation and progress across clean energy, technology, and industrial sectors, fostering growth and cooperation between Zambia and the United States.